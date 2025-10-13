'Be nice, Bibi, you're not...': Trump refers to Israel's Netanyahu as he addresses Parliament | Top quotes

After the Palestinian terror group Hamas released all Israeli hostages, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's arrival in Tel Aviv, he addressed the Israeli Parliament as lawmakers hailed him for successfully mediating the peace truce.

After the Palestinian terror group Hamas released all Israeli hostages, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's arrival in Tel Aviv, he addressed the Israeli Parliament as lawmakers hailed him for successfully mediating the peace truce. Before his speech to the Israeli Parliament, Trump was lauded by the lawmakers who chanted, "World needs more Trumps".

"Be nicer, Bibi, (a nickname from Netanyahu's childhood that has carried over to today), you're not at war," Trump said, referring to the Israeli Prime Minister who previously hailed him as the "greatest friend Israel has ever had in the United States".

Top quotes from Trump's speech

1. "Peace is no longer just a hope... it is a reality. Israel, with US help, has won".

2. "This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East".

3. "And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity".

4. "The hostages are back, It feels so good to say it".

5. "When you settle eight wars in eight months, it really means you don't like wars. Everyone thought I was going to be brutal. I remember Hillary Clinton said that I am going to war with everybody. She said that I have the personality of going to war. But I think my personality is about stopping war".

6. "The world wanted peace and Israel wanted peace, everybody did, and what a victory it's been. The timing of this is brilliant".

7. "For so many families across this land, it has been years since you've known a single day of true peace... The long and painful nightmare is finally over".