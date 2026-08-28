Barron Trump leading 'reclusive' life after three assassination attempts on father, Iran issues USD 10 million threat: Report

Barron Trump, the 20-year-old son of US President Donald Trump is leading a 'reclusive' life after three assassination attempts against his father in two years, according to a report by The New York Post.

Barron Trump, the 20-year-old son of US President Donald Trump is leading a "reclusive" life after three assassination attempts against his father in two years, according to a report by The New York Post.

Trump's youngest child has been keeping a low profile as he concludes his sophomore year at New York University. The report states that Barron spent much of his summer with his mother and First Lady Melania Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

'He Doesn't Go Out' - Sources on Barron's private life

"He doesn't go out", a source close to Trump told the publication. "The kid's pretty reclusive", said another source.

Barron does not like being spotted in public and tries to avoid it and moves "quickly" to private retreats, a source told the publication. "You don't see him hanging around," the source added.

According to the New York Post, Barron had become close to conservative activist Charlie Kirk and was affected by his assassination. He called his father to break the news and said, "This is what happens when you go out there".

Melania's office told the publication that "in light of recent threats...any details concerning his [Barron's] private life be excluded from all coverage." The First Lady is protective of her son and respects his choice to be private.

Biden extended Secret Service detail for Barron

When Trump's first term had ended and Barron was about to lose his Secret Service detail, the office of the First Lady reached out to the White House to ask former President Joe Biden to authorise an extension of Barron's security. The request was accepted by the Biden administration.

In one part of Melania's documentary, she tells the Secret Service agents in January 2025, "I know Barron won't go out. And I respect that."

This was during the planning of Trump's inaugural parade when the first family had to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. Later on, the plan was moved indoors due to cold weather.

Iran's threat to Barron Trump and USD 10 million reward

Earlier this week, in an unusual threat to Trump's family, Iran's state television broadcast a segment describing ways to reach Barron Trump and announced a USD 10 million (over Rs 95 crore) reward.

In the video released by IRGC-affiliated media and broadcast on Channel 3 of Iranian state television, which is titled "Where to kill Barron Trump", the 20-year-old's movements are described and visually depicted. The clip claimed that he is "fully monitored" but alleged that a girl had surpassed the Secret Service and once sat next to Barron in a private meeting.

Last month, the Iranian state television had previously released a video that openly targeted the US first lady. By the end of that video, the focus had shifted to Barron and ended with a direct warning, "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

Secret Service aware of Iranian threat

The US Secret Service has said that it is aware of the video that was aired by Iran's state media, threatening to kill Barron, according to a report by CNN. "The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees," Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring told CNN.

The statement added that the Secret Service does not discuss matters of protective intelligence because of concern for operational security.

However, Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei said a report about a potential plot to assassinate Trump's youngest son is a lie, in an interview broadcast by Lebanon's Al Manar TV on Thursday.