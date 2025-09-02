Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Barbie Pink Couch to Night-time Travel: Top 5 'secrets' of North Korean's Kim Jong Un's 'bulletproof train'

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un travels less around the world, given the ongoing tensions of North Korea, with other nations. But whenever he travels, he is known to prefer his 'Bulletproof train'. It is known as Taeyangho, epitome of luxury and security protocols.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Barbie Pink Couch to Night-time Travel: Top 5 'secrets' of North Korean's Kim Jong Un's 'bulletproof train'
North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un travels less around the world, given the ongoing tensions of North Korea, with other nations. But whenever he travels, he is known to prefer his 'Bulletproof train'. It is known as Taeyangho, epitome of luxury and security protocols. The train is named Taeyangho, which means sun in Korean, and is aptly suited to the features of the train.

Here's all we know about the train?

  1. The 'olive green' train is heavily armored, equipped with world class security Features. From bulletproof Windows, reinforced Walls and Floors designed specially to withstand explosives to armored Carriages, the security for North Korea's leader is top-notch, with no possibility of breach. There are three trains in Kim’s convoy, with front train handling security checks and the rear train carrying bodyguards, staff, and medical experts.
  2. The train' speed is relatively low. It travels at a relatively slow pace of about 37-60 km/h (23-37 mph) due to its weight and the poor condition of North Korea's rail infrastructure. In comparison, high-speed trains like Japan's Shinkansen can reach speeds of up to 320 km/h.
  3. The train has few security Protocols including, the train's movements are often shrouded in secrecy and Nighttime Travel. It has advance security teams in, with each carriage having more than 10 soldiers. There are also sweeping stations en route for explosives. Most important is the aerial Cover, Military helicopters and planes are on aerial monitoring for additional security. 
  4. The train has around 10-15 carriages, with all the luxurious amenities including conference Rooms and dining cars, serving high-end cuisine, It also has Barbie-Pink leather armchairs and zebra-print fabric chairs. Few of the carriages are there to transport armored Mercedes vehicles. Moreover, he has his own private 20 stations, where his train is stopped. Before his train arrives, the security officials conduct a thorough check and power is shut down. 
  5. The train also have a helicopter for emergency purposes including quick exit from the train. North Korean leader have a meeting space in the train, where he has conducted bilateral meets with many world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin. As per reports, Kim Jong Un's father Kim Jong-il, who was paralysed had a fear of flying but Un travels by both. However, he like the security and comfort of traveling by rail. 
