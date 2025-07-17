Barack Obama and Michelle Obama finally address divorce rumors, say 'It was...'

Barack and Michelle Obama's comments come after there were multiple reports about their decades-long marriage facing issues.

In a candid conversation on the most recent episode of Michelle Obama's podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama addressed ongoing divorce rumors. "She brought me back!" Barack made a joke. In response to rumors that have been circulating about their marriage in recent months, he continued, "It was touch and go for a while." After Michelle was conspicuously absent from a number of public events, including Donald Trump's inauguration in January, rumors grew more intense.

Craig Robinson, co-host of the podcast and Michelle's brother, began the conversation by saying, "It's so nice to have you both in the same room together." Michelle responded, "I know, because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced." To illustrate how pervasive the rumors have gotten, Craig recounted an incident in which a stranger questioned him, "What did he do?" in an airport.

Addressing the divorce rumour

Barack acknowledged that he frequently doesn't know about the rumors until someone mentions them. He remarked, "I just miss these kinds of things." But Michelle immediately put an end to the rumors. "I have never considered leaving my partner at any point during our marriage," she remarked. "My spouse has helped me grow as a person, and we have experienced many adventures and good times in addition to some really difficult times."

She also discussed why she did not attend Trump's inauguration, stating that it was a personal choice rather than an indication of marital discord. “People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason, so they had to assume my marriage was falling apart,” Michelle said.

What is the reason behind the divorce rumours surrounding Barack Obama and Michelle Obama?

About Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama got married in 1992 and share two daughters, Sasha and Malia.