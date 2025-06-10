With high inflation, falling foreign reserves, increasing debt, and political instability, everyday life has become extremely difficult for citizens.

Pakistan is currently facing one of its worst economic crises. With high inflation, falling foreign reserves, increasing debt, and political instability, everyday life has become extremely difficult for ordinary citizens. In Pakistan, donkey carts are a common means of transport and a source of livelihood for thousands of people. However, rising donkey prices have made it difficult for many to continue working. One surprising reason behind this price hike is the growing demand for donkeys in China.

In China, donkey hides are used to make a traditional medicine called Ejiao, which is believed to increase strength, improve immunity, and help treat diseases like anemia and tumors. For this, China imports donkey hides in large numbers.

Earlier, China relied heavily on African countries for donkey hide imports. But in 2023, the African Union banned the trade of donkey hides in 18 countries to protect the donkey population. Following the ban, China has shifted its focus to Pakistan.

This increasing Chinese demand has caused a shortage of donkeys in Pakistan, pushing prices up sharply. Poor workers who depend on donkey carts are the hardest hit.

In a recent development, China has expressed interest in setting up donkey farms in Pakistan. A Chinese delegation even met with Pakistan’s Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain in April this year to discuss the proposal. China believes that Pakistan’s climate is ideal for donkey farming, and it is eager to begin operations.

While these farms may benefit Pakistan’s economy in the long run, many like Salim are suffering today. Without immediate help or affordable options, countless poor families risk losing their livelihoods — all due to a donkey crisis that highlights the deep connections between global trade and local survival.