Pakistan is struggling to pay its monthly bills and is dependent on foreign loans. In such a state, talking about war with India—a country that is the fifth-largest economy in the world—seems far from realistic.

Just days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has shocked many by threatening India with war. In a meeting of its National Security Council, Pakistan accused India of spreading terrorism. However, many experts believe these are empty threats, especially given Pakistan’s dire economic condition.

On April 22, 26 people were killed in South Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Resistance Front, a group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. Reports suggest that top LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri planned the attack, which targeted tourists, especially non-Muslims. This has raised concerns that the attack was not only well-planned but also aimed at creating religious tension.

Though Pakistan denies any involvement, the scale and planning of the attack point to possible support from Pakistan’s army and its spy agency, ISI. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the terrorists involved were trained by the Pakistani army.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir recently made strong anti-Hindu remarks. He referred to the old two-nation theory, saying that Hindus and Muslims are completely different and cannot live together.

Many believe that these statements, along with the targeting of non-Muslim tourists, were meant to provoke India and push the Modi government into reacting. India, however, has made it clear that it will not tolerate terrorism.

Back in Pakistan, General Munir is under pressure. He faces criticism from supporters of former PM Imran Khan and is being blamed for the worsening internal security. From Balochistan to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the army is facing resistance. In Sindh too, people are angry over the Punjab Canal project, which they fear will bring drought.

Experts say Munir may be trying to distract the public by creating tension with India, a tactic used before by past military rulers. But with Pakistan’s economy in ruins, such plans could cost it dearly.