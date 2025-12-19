FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?

The fire attack incidents occurred at Karwan Bazar, where the offices of English-language daily The Daily Star and Bangla daily Prothom Alo were attacked. According to a journalist, newsroom staff at The Daily Star were alerted by a phone call that a mob, after vandalising the Prothom Alo office.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?
Bangladesh's two leading newspapers, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, have temporarily suspended all operations following devastating fire attacks amid deadly unrest in Dhaka, sparked by the killing of Inqilab Mancha Spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi in the early hours of Friday, December 19, 2025. The night-long unrest marked one of the most severe episodes of violence targeting media institutions in recent years, leaving journalists traumatised and large parts of the country on edge.

Who owns The Daily Star, Prothom Alo?

The fire attack incidents occurred at Karwan Bazar, where the offices of English-language daily The Daily Star and Bangla daily Prothom Alo were attacked. According to a journalist, newsroom staff at The Daily Star were alerted by a phone call that a mob, after vandalising the Prothom Alo office, was heading towards their building. As staff attempted to evacuate, the crowd reached the ground floor, vandalising the building before setting it on fire. Thick smoke quickly filled the premises, forcing journalists to abandon attempts to descend. A group fled to the rooftop on the 10th floor, where 28 people became trapped. The Daily Star, the prominent newspaper, is owned by Mediaworld Ltd., with the Transcom Group holding a majority stake. It was co-founded by Mahfuz Anam and Syed Mohammad Ali in 1991.

On the other hand, Prothom Alo is owned by Mediastar Limited, which is a subsidiary of the Transcom Group, one of the country's largest and oldest conglomerates. The parent company founded Mediastar Limited to launch Prothom Alo in 1998. Simeen Rahman serves as the CEO of both Transcom Group and Mediastar Limited, while Shahnaz Rahman currently serves as the Chairman of Transcom Group. Matiur Rahman has been the editor of Prothom Alo since its founding and is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Prothom Alo Trust. Meanwhile, the late Latifur Rahman (1945–2020) was the founding chairman of Transcom Group and Mediastar Limited. 

While Prothom Alo is owned by Mediastar Limited, its sister publication, The Daily Star, is owned by Mediaworld Limited. Both companies are part of the Transcom Group’s media interests.

Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?

The protestors targeted the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Dhaka following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi,  a spokesperson for the activist group Inqilab Mancha and a key figure in the 2024 uprising. He died in a Singapore hospital on December 18, 2025. He had been shot in the head by unidentified assailants on December 12 while campaigning in Dhaka for the upcoming national elections. The protestors alleged political bias and a pro-India stance against both the newspapers. They alleged that they were being "pro-India" and aligned with the interests of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been in self-imposed exile in India since August 2024. The mobs blamed these media outlets for supporting Hasina's camp and providing biased coverage.

