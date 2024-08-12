Bangladesh violence: Statue of Pakistan army's iconic surrender in 1971 vandalised, pics surface

Iconic 1971 liberation statues in Bangladesh were destroyed by vandals amid ongoing violence, highlighting deep political and social unrest.

Bangladesh ongoing violence: In a shocking act of vandalism, iconic statues in Bangladesh that commemorate the 1971 surrender of the Pakistan Army have been destroyed. Images of the desecrated statues surfaced on social media over the weekend, highlighting a new low in the ongoing violence that has plagued the country since mid-July. The unrest has already claimed more than 500 lives and led to the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government last Monday.

The statues were part of the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex in Mujibnagar, a site of immense historical significance for Bangladesh. This complex commemorates the pivotal moment in the 1971 war when the Pakistan Army surrendered to allied forces, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistani rule. Mujibnagar is also where the first provisional government of Bangladesh was sworn in.

The Liberation War Memorial Complex is home to many sculptures of historical importance, including depictions of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. One of the key attractions is a sculpture of Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech. Additionally, sculptures depicting the swearing-in of the Mujibnagar government are significant tourist attractions.

Political reactions and condemnations

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the vandalism, attributing it to anti-India agitators. He noted that this attack followed disgraceful assaults on the Indian cultural centre, temples, and Hindu homes in several areas. Tharoor highlighted reports of Muslim civilians protecting minority homes and places of worship amidst the chaos.

Sad to see images like this of statues at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex, Mujibnagar, destroyed by anti-India vandals. This follows disgraceful attacks on the Indian cultural centre, temples and Hindu homes in several places, even as reports came in of Muslim civilians… pic.twitter.com/FFrftoA81T — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor urged the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to take immediate steps to restore law and order in the country. He expressed India’s solidarity with Bangladesh during this turbulent time, emphasizing that such anarchic acts cannot be condoned.

New government and hope for stability

The Yunus government assumed power last Thursday with the hope of quelling the demonstrators' anger and restoring order in the violence-torn nation. Notably, protesting police officers in Bangladesh agreed to end their strike following assurances from the new government, a development that could help stabilize law and order.

The broader Impact

The destruction of the statues at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex is not just an act of vandalism but a direct attack on Bangladesh’s historical and cultural heritage. It underscores the deep political and social unrest currently gripping the country. As the new government works to stabilize the situation, the restoration of such significant symbols of national pride and memory will be a crucial step towards healing and unity.