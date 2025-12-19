Bangladesh violence: Sharif Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as India beat South Africa by 30 runs; win series 3-1
'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend
Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty
Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list
Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral, says, 'it's all because of...'
DNA TV Show: Why is IPL featuring Bangladeshi players?
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...
YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US
WORLD
In its statement, Inqilab Mancha said: "Upon the family's wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue." Hadi died at the Singapore General Hospital on Thursday.
Bangladesh's youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi will be buried next to the country's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at his family's request, and the funeral will take place on Saturday, Inqilab Mancha said in a post on social media. Hadi, aged 32 years, was a spokesperson for the Inqilab Mancha outfit, which was formed late last year. Bangladesh has been gripped by violent unrest since Thursday night after Hadi died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.
In its statement, Inqilab Mancha said: "Upon the family's wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue." Hadi died at the Singapore General Hospital on Thursday, days after being shot at by multiple assailants last Friday (December 12). His body was brought back to the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Friday evening.