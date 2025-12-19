FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bangladesh violence: Sharif Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow

In its statement, Inqilab Mancha said: "Upon the family's wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue." Hadi died at the Singapore General Hospital on Thursday.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 11:33 PM IST

Bangladesh violence: Sharif Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow
Sharif Osman Hadi.
Bangladesh's youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi will be buried next to the country's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at his family's request, and the funeral will take place on Saturday, Inqilab Mancha said in a post on social media. Hadi, aged 32 years, was a spokesperson for the Inqilab Mancha outfit, which was formed late last year. Bangladesh has been gripped by violent unrest since Thursday night after Hadi died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

In its statement, Inqilab Mancha said: "Upon the family's wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue." Hadi died at the Singapore General Hospital on Thursday, days after being shot at by multiple assailants last Friday (December 12). His body was brought back to the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Friday evening.

