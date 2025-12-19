Bangladesh violence: Mohammad Yunus issues FIRST statement on alleged lynching of Hindu man in Mymensingh; says 'There is no ...'

Bangladesh’s interim govt, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has broken the silence over the mob killing of a Hindu man in Mymensingh as turmoil escalates following youth leader Osman Hadi’s death. He condemned the alleged lynching of the Hindu youth, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob and his body set on fire in the district on Thursday night following allegations of blasphemy.

“We express deep condemnation over the incident in Mymensingh in which a Hindu man was beaten to death. There is no place for such violence in the new Bangladesh. No one involved in this brutal crime will be spared,” the administration said in a statement. Yunus's press secretary Shafiqul Alam posted the statement on Facebook as the administration “strongly and unequivocally” condemned the violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of life and property.