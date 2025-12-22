FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?

Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day

Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film', lauds Aditya Dhar, comments on Ranveer Singh: 'Underplayed, yet...'

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi, redefine couple goals in perfectly paired ensembles

Barmer collector Tina Dabi's social media fame backfires as students call her..., here's what happened next

What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Check details

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress look for 36th birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country

A senior National Citizen Party leader, Motaleb Shikder, was shot in Khulna amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Shikder survived the attack and is out of danger, while authorities investigate as political violence continues.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bangladesh witnessed another violent incident on Monday amid ongoing unrest triggered by the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. A senior leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) was shot by unidentified attackers in Khulna, adding to fears of escalating political violence in the country.

NCP Leader Targeted in Daylight Attack

The incident took place around 11:45 am when gunmen opened fire on Motaleb Shikder, the Khulna divisional head of the NCP and a central organiser of its labour wing, NCP Sramik Shakti. The attackers reportedly aimed at his head before fleeing the scene.

Shikder was immediately taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition. According to Animesh Mondol, the officer-in-charge of Sonadanga Model Police Station, doctors later confirmed that Shikder is now out of danger. Medical officials said the bullet grazed his ear, entering from one side and exiting from the other without causing life-threatening injuries.

Violence Follows Killing of Sharif Osman Hadi

The shooting comes in the backdrop of widespread violence that erupted after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader and the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student organisation based at Dhaka University. Hadi was killed earlier this month in Dhaka, an incident that sparked protests, clashes, and unrest in multiple parts of the country.

His death has significantly heightened political tensions, with supporters demanding justice and opposition groups accusing rivals of fueling instability.

Rising Concerns Over Law and Order

The attack on Shikder has further raised concerns about the deteriorating law-and-order situation. Political observers warn that targeted attacks on party leaders could deepen divisions and prolong unrest if swift action is not taken against those responsible.

Police have launched an investigation into the Khulna shooting and are working to identify the attackers. Authorities have also increased security in sensitive areas as Bangladesh continues to grapple with the fallout from Hadi’s killing.

As tensions remain high, calls are growing for restraint and accountability to prevent further violence

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Check details
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress look for 36th birthday
Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?
Aravalli at crossroads: What does SC ruling mean for mining, water security?
Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country
Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads i
Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day
Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay to bring third instalment on this special day
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement