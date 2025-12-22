Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country

A senior National Citizen Party leader, Motaleb Shikder, was shot in Khulna amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Shikder survived the attack and is out of danger, while authorities investigate as political violence continues.

Bangladesh witnessed another violent incident on Monday amid ongoing unrest triggered by the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. A senior leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) was shot by unidentified attackers in Khulna, adding to fears of escalating political violence in the country.

NCP Leader Targeted in Daylight Attack

The incident took place around 11:45 am when gunmen opened fire on Motaleb Shikder, the Khulna divisional head of the NCP and a central organiser of its labour wing, NCP Sramik Shakti. The attackers reportedly aimed at his head before fleeing the scene.

Shikder was immediately taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition. According to Animesh Mondol, the officer-in-charge of Sonadanga Model Police Station, doctors later confirmed that Shikder is now out of danger. Medical officials said the bullet grazed his ear, entering from one side and exiting from the other without causing life-threatening injuries.

Violence Follows Killing of Sharif Osman Hadi

The shooting comes in the backdrop of widespread violence that erupted after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader and the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student organisation based at Dhaka University. Hadi was killed earlier this month in Dhaka, an incident that sparked protests, clashes, and unrest in multiple parts of the country.

His death has significantly heightened political tensions, with supporters demanding justice and opposition groups accusing rivals of fueling instability.

Rising Concerns Over Law and Order

The attack on Shikder has further raised concerns about the deteriorating law-and-order situation. Political observers warn that targeted attacks on party leaders could deepen divisions and prolong unrest if swift action is not taken against those responsible.

Police have launched an investigation into the Khulna shooting and are working to identify the attackers. Authorities have also increased security in sensitive areas as Bangladesh continues to grapple with the fallout from Hadi’s killing.

As tensions remain high, calls are growing for restraint and accountability to prevent further violence