WORLD

Bangladesh violence: Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, fourth such incident in 2 weeks

Khokon Das, a 50-year-old Bengali Hindu businessman, was brutally attacked and set on fire by a mob in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district on December 31, 2025. Despite surviving the initial assault, he later died from his injuries.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

Bangladesh violence: Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, fourth such incident in 2 weeks
A tragic incident unfolded in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district on December 31, 2025, when Khokon Das, a 50-year-old Bengali Hindu businessman, was attacked by a mob, brutally beaten, and set on fire. Das, who owned a small medicine shop, was allegedly stabbed, beaten, and doused with petrol before being set ablaze as he was returning home from work.

Despite initially surviving the horrific assault by jumping into a nearby pond, Das’s injuries worsened, and he later succumbed to the burns. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, but tragically, his condition deteriorated, leading to his death.

The Grief of His Family

Das's wife, who was left in shock, spoke about the attack. She explained that her husband was attacked after closing his shop for the day. She expressed her disbelief and sorrow, stating, “I don’t know who did this. We need justice. My husband was a simple man who never harmed anyone.” The family, devastated by the loss, is calling for justice in the wake of the brutal murder.

A Growing Trend of Attacks on Minorities

This attack on Khokon Das is the latest in a disturbing series of assaults on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. It marks the fourth such attack within just two weeks. In a particularly shocking incident, a garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death and his body set on fire after being stripped naked. The recent surge in attacks on religious minorities, especially Hindus, has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of minorities in the region.

Political Context and Rising Tensions

The violence also occurs against the backdrop of rising political tensions in Bangladesh, particularly following the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December 2025. His death has plunged the nation into political turmoil, triggering widespread protests and an increase in anti-India sentiment. The political unrest has further contributed to a spike in violent acts, including the attacks on media offices perceived as sympathetic to India and incidents near Indian diplomatic missions.

In response to growing safety concerns, India temporarily closed its visa centres in parts of Bangladesh, highlighting the increasingly volatile situation in the country. The February 2026 general elections in Bangladesh are expected to heighten tensions further.

The Call for Justice

The death of Khokon Das has sparked outrage, with calls for justice growing louder from both the Hindu community and civil rights activists. As Bangladesh grapples with increasing violence against its minority communities, many are calling for stronger measures to protect the safety and rights of all citizens, regardless of their religion.

The incident has added to the already tense political environment and raised alarms about the growing climate of religious intolerance and violence in the country. The authorities' response to this and other recent attacks will be closely watched, as the need for justice and security for minorities becomes ever more urgent.

