WORLD

Bangladesh violence: Another Hindu man attacked, set on fire in Shariatpur area, fourth case in two weeks

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district survived a brutal New Year’s Eve attack after being stabbed and set on fire by assailants he reportedly recognised. Police have identified two suspects as concerns grow over recent minority-targeted violence.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

Bangladesh violence: Another Hindu man attacked, set on fire in Shariatpur area, fourth case in two weeks
A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh narrowly escaped death after being attacked by a violent group on New Year’s Eve in Shariatpur district. The victim, Khokan Chandra Das, runs a small pharmacy at Keurbhanga Bazar and was assaulted while returning home after closing his shop late Wednesday night.

According to his wife, Seema Das, the attackers may have attempted to kill him because he recognised some of them during the assault. Speaking to Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, Seema said her husband regularly closes the shop at night and carries home the day’s earnings. On this occasion, he was intercepted by a group of men who launched a sudden and coordinated attack.

Attack Took Place on Isolated Route

The incident occurred around 9 pm in the Tiloi area when Khokan was on his way home. He was reportedly surrounded by several individuals who physically assaulted him and used sharp weapons. The attackers then allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire. In a desperate attempt to save himself, Khokan jumped into a nearby pond, which helped extinguish the flames and likely saved his life.

He sustained severe burn injuries to his face, hands, and the back of his head. Initially taken to a local medical facility, Khokan was later shifted to a hospital in Dhaka for advanced treatment. Doctors have described his condition as serious but stable.

Family Says No Known Disputes

Seema Das said the family is unable to understand why her husband was targeted, as they have no known personal conflicts or disputes in the area. She reiterated her belief that the attackers’ motive may have been to silence him after he recognised at least two of them during the attack.

Police Identify Suspects

Bangladesh police have confirmed that two suspected attackers have been identified. Damudya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Rabiul Haque said law enforcement agencies are continuing efforts to track down all those involved in the crime.

Fourth Minority-Related Attack in Recent Weeks

The assault on Khokan Chandra Das is the fourth reported case of violence against minority community members in Bangladesh since early December. The recent incidents follow unrest after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

In the past month, a young man named Amrit Mondal was allegedly lynched during an extortion-related incident, while garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was killed following accusations of blasphemy. Although India has raised concerns over these incidents, Bangladeshi authorities have described them as isolated cases rather than a broader pattern of targeted violence.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
