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'J&K integral part of India': Indian diplomat objects to region shown under Pakistan at Bangladesh event

India objected to the incorrect depiction of its map at a seminar in Dhaka after a presentation showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan, with an Indian diplomat calling it "factually incorrect."

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'J&K integral part of India': Indian diplomat objects to region shown under Pakistan at Bangladesh event
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India on Monday objected to the incorrect depiction of its map during a foreign policy seminar in Bangladesh after a presentation showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The objection was raised by an Indian diplomat attending the event in Dhaka.

The incident took place during a seminar titled Rebuilding Trust, Renewing Regional Integration: Pathways for Revitalising SAARC at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS). Former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Ahmed Tariq Karim was delivering a presentation, while Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed, attended as the chief guest.

Indian diplomat raises objection over map

During the presentation, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Puja Jha, noticed that the map displayed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan and immediately objected. She interrupted the presentation and said, “The map of India depicted here is incorrect. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and I think the map presented here is not correct.”

Karim responded by saying that the map had been used only for "representational purposes only" and "doesn't project actual boundaries." However, Jha reiterated India's position and replied, “I understand, sir, but Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and it is misrepresented here. So I just wanted to point it out.”

After confirming that she was representing India, Karim acknowledged the objection and said, “Point noted,” before continuing with his presentation.

Bangladesh calls for stronger SAARC cooperation

Speaking at the same seminar, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed, stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation among SAARC countries and said the grouping should work towards narrowing the gap between its potential and performance.

She said, “The organisation needs stronger implementation capacity, greater financial strength, more effective specialised mechanisms and a practical culture of follow-up.” Obaed also said Bangladesh is considering fresh confidence-building measures after consultations with SAARC member countries.

"It is in the spirit that we are considering a calibrated set of confidence-building initiatives in the coming months, subject to consultation with the SAARC member states. They may include engagement with the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of SAARC countries based in Dhaka, as well as consultations with the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu regarding the convening of a senior officials meeting and the possibility of a special session of the Council of Ministers," she said.

She further added, "We may also consider wider diplomatic outreach of the highest diplomatic level."

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