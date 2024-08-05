Twitter
PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, who will form next government in Bangladesh?

Farah Khan pens emotional note for 'unique' mom Menka Irani after her demise: 'I don’t want to miss her because...'

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 Plus, available on Amazon at just Rs…

Sheikh Hasina resigns: Why did Bangladesh PM flee amid violent protests?

Isha Ambani shares tips to get glowing skin, know her skincare routine

Tips to boost your protein intake

7 largest lakes around the world

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

Bangladesh unrest live updates: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flies out of country

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh heads to India via military helicopter. Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana have left the country.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Bangladesh unrest live updates: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flies out of country
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left the country amid widespread protests demanding her resignation. The clashes broke out on Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of Hasina's resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the ruling Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

In the view of law and order situation in Bangladesh, BSF issues high alert along the India-Bangladesh border. BSF DG has also reached Kolkata, said a senior BSF officer. 

At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The violence forced authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has rescheduled their "Long March to Dhaka" to be held on Monday, a day earlier than initially planned.

The decision was taken during an urgent meeting amid growing concerns in the country, Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the movement, said in a press release issued on Sunday night.
“In an urgent decision to review the situation, our 'March to Dhaka' program has been changed from August 6 to August 5. In other words, we are calling on students from all over the country to travel to Dhaka tomorrow (Monday),” he said.

“The final battle has come. It is time to make the final signature of this student citizen uprising. Come to Dhaka to be a part of history. Students will create a new Bangladesh,” Asif added, asking the general public to join it.

The Awami League's planned mourning procession on Monday has been cancelled due to a curfew. There was thin traffic on roads in various areas in the capital on Monday morning.

According to a government press release on Sunday, terrorist attacks are taking place in various places. Strict action will be taken against the terrorist attackers.

A three-day general holiday has been declared in the country from Monday.

India has advised all its nationals to avoid travelling to Bangladesh until further notice due to ongoing violence.

With agency inputs

