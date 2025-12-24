FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Bangladesh unrest LIVE updates: 1 killed in crude bomb explosion in Dhaka

The crude bomb was hurled by unidentified men from a flyover.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

Bangladesh unrest LIVE updates: 1 killed in crude bomb explosion in Dhaka
Photo: X
One person was killed in a crude bomb explosion in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, on Wednesday, police said. The explosion took place in front of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command in the Mogbazar Mor area. A crude bomb, hurled by unidentified men from a flyover, struck a person who died on the spot, Inspector (Operations) of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Mohiuddin was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper, PTI reported.

The incident comes a day before the arrival of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, the heir to the influential Zia family, who is set to return home on Thursday, ending his nearly 17 years in exile in London. Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury earlier said that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance and adopt top-tier security measures. Authorities have deployed a 'double-layer' security cordon combining state and party measures across Dhaka ahead of Rahman’s arrival.

Check LIVE Updates here:

09:38 pm: Suspect to be identified

In a bomb explosion beside the Assemblies of God (AG) Church in Mogbazar, the suspect has not yet been identified. The name of the deceased is Siam.

 

 

