Bangladesh unrest: Rock singer James' concert called off due to...; Here's all you need to know

A concert by popular Bangladeshi singer James was abruptly cancelled in Faridpur, a city approximately 120 kilometres from Dhaka, due to escalating attacks on artists and cultural institutions in the region. The performance, scheduled for 9:00 pm on Friday, was meant to commemorate the anniversary of a local school. However, the event was disrupted by a violent mob attempting to storm the venue and throwing bricks and stones at the crowd. Despite resistance from the students, local authorities intervened, leading to the cancellation of the concert.

Islamist mob attacks concert of Bangladesh's biggest rockstar James at Faridpur. James has sung for Bollywood also. The mob wants no music or cultural festivals to be held in Bangladesh. James somehow managed to escape. pic.twitter.com/0yNeU0Us9h — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) December 26, 2025

Attack on Cultural Events and Institutions

The attack on James’ concert is just one of several incidents reflecting the growing threats faced by artists and cultural institutions in Bangladesh. Local reports indicate that the violent mob targeted the venue where the concert was set to take place. This disturbing pattern of aggression has been linked to increasing radicalism, particularly by hardline Islamic groups who oppose the nation’s cultural diversity and secular values.

Taslima Nasreen, a prominent author and outspoken critic of religious extremism, condemned the attack and highlighted the broader issue facing Bangladesh’s cultural scene. In a social media post, Nasreen referenced recent violent incidents involving cultural organisations like Chhayanaut and Udichi, both of which have been set on fire by radicals. She also pointed to the cultural oppression of artists, including the recent decision by distinguished Indian artist Siraj Ali Khan to cancel his performance in Dhaka, citing safety concerns for musicians and artists in the country.

Voices of Dissent from the Cultural World

Nasreen’s remarks draw attention to a disturbing trend in Bangladesh. The state’s inability or unwillingness to control these violent mobs has prompted leading figures in the arts to reconsider their participation in events in the country. Notably, Ustad Rashid Khan's son, Arman Khan, also withdrew from a performance in Dhaka, expressing his concerns over the safety of artists in an environment increasingly dominated by extremist forces.

In the wake of these attacks, the music and arts community in Bangladesh is feeling the impact of a society where violence against cultural institutions has become alarmingly normalised. Artists and performers who once viewed Bangladesh as a hub for creativity and expression now face growing threats of violence and intimidation.

Political Context and Allegations of State Inaction

Critics have raised questions about the role of the government in allowing these incidents to unfold. Some argue that the government, led by interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus, is either turning a blind eye to the violence or, worse, facilitating it to create a law-and-order situation that could delay the upcoming general elections scheduled for February. The attacks on cultural centres, artists, and journalists are seen as part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent and curb freedom of expression.

As Bangladesh grapples with this wave of radicalism, the safety of cultural institutions, artists, and performers is increasingly under threat. The recent cancellation of James’ concert is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the country’s cultural landscape, and it raises serious questions about the future of artistic freedom in Bangladesh.

The cancellation of James’ concert in Faridpur is part of a broader pattern of rising violence against cultural figures and institutions in Bangladesh. As radical elements gain strength and state action remains largely ineffective, the country’s cultural landscape faces growing insecurity. For artists and cultural advocates, the question remains: how can Bangladesh protect its artistic heritage and preserve its tradition of cultural diversity amid rising extremism?