Bangladesh trying to mend ties with India? Muhammad Yunus sends THIS gift to PM Modi

Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government of Bangladesh, is apparently trying to improve relations with India, weeks after the Indian Foreign Ministry said that New Delhi was willing to discuss all issues with Dhaka in a conducive environment. A consignment containing 1,000 kilograms of the famous 'Haribhanga' variety of mangoes has been dispatched from Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture between the two neighbouring nations. The mangoes will reach New Delhi on Monday, according to an official at the Bangladesh High Commission in the Indian capital.

Dhaka's 'mango diplomacy'

Yunus-led Bangladesh government has also sent mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tripura CM Manik Saha. Both the Indian states share their border with Bangladesh. The Haribhanga is notably a premium mango variety from Bangladesh. Dhaka's mango move is being seen as an attempt from the Yunus government to mend ties with India, which have gone south in recent months. Interestingly, the practice of sending mangoes has been a long-held tradition in the Indian subcontinent, often dubbed "mango diplomacy."

India-Bangladesh relations

Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka turned sour after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power last year following massive student-led protests and subsequently fled to India. PM Modi and Yunus last met in April on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, marking their first in-person interaction since the collapse of Hasina's government. At the meet, the PM reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh.