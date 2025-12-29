Bangladesh to run out of condoms and other contraceptives next year; here's why

The contraceptive shortage comes at a time when Bangladesh's total fertility rate has surged for the first time in 50 years. A shortage of condoms and other contraceptive items could further increase the rate. Here are more details.

Bangladesh is dealing with a myriad problems amid political instability. And to add to that the neighbouring country is set to witness a shortage of condoms for a significant period of time in the coming year. There will be no condoms available for at least one month during 2026 due to a fund crunch and shortage of staffers, according to a report by the Dhaka-based newspaper The Daily Star.

Officials cited in the report said that the supply of contraceptives has been going down over the last few years. They added that the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP) may not be able to provide contraceptives free of cost as stocks are likely run out in just over a month's time. As per the national contraceptive summary report, condom supply has dropped 57 percent over the last six years. The other four contraceptive items distributed by the family planning body -- oral pills, IUDs, injectables, and implants -- have also seen a decline in supply since 2019. "These contraceptive items could be restocked soon, provided that an ongoing legal issue over the purchase is resolved," said Abdur Razzaque, the chief of the government agency's logistics and supply unit.

Ershad Ahmed Nomani, another official at the DGFP, said that there is a considerable shortage of manpower as one in four field-level posts -- such as family planning assistants and inspectors, family welfare volunteers, and sub-assistant community medical officers -- remain vacant. Workers in these positions distribute contraceptives and counsel the public. The contraceptive shortage comes at a time when Bangladesh's total fertility rate has surged for the first time in 50 years. A shortage of condoms and other contraceptive items could further increase the rate.