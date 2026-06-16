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Bangladesh summons Indian envoy after PM adviser detained at Delhi airport, details here

According to media reports, Jahed Ur Rahman, who was travelling to New Delhi to participate in the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), encountered significant delays upon his arrival.

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Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 11:40 AM IST

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy after PM adviser detained at Delhi airport, details here
Image source: ANI
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh officially summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner, Pawan Badhe, on Monday to register a formal protest regarding an incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi involving Jahed Ur Rahman, advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

According to media reports, Jahed Ur Rahman, who was travelling to New Delhi to participate in the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), encountered significant delays upon his arrival.

It is alleged that Rahman was flagged during routine security checks due to his name appearing on a watchlist, resulting in approximately two and a half hours of questioning. While reports indicate that Indian authorities eventually cleared him to proceed, Rahman opted to return to Bangladesh on Monday rather than attend the scheduled meetings. Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman described the incident as "unexpected and regrettable".

The summons was issued to Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe, who is currently serving as the Acting High Commissioner, as the newly arrived Indian High Commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, has yet to formally present his credentials to the President of Bangladesh.

This diplomatic friction occurs at a delicate time for bilateral relations. Only days before the incident, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Humayun Kabir, had emphasised the necessity of a constructive, "working relationship" between the two nations, citing the inescapable realities of geography and the shared need for regional cooperation.

"It's good to have normal diplomatic relations, a working relationship within your neighbourhood, within the region. So India is our neighbour - they didn't choose us, we didn't choose them, but we are neighbours. We have to live together, we have to work together in the region and cooperate," he told ANI.

The incident coincides with a leadership transition at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. High Commissioner-designate Dinesh Trivedi officially arrived in Bangladesh on June 12 via the Benapole land port, prepared to take over the mission from the outgoing High Commissioner, Pranay Verma.

Both nations have recently expressed a desire to deepen ties across multiple strategic sectors, making this unexpected diplomatic standoff a point of focus for observers monitoring the trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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