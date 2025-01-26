The bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh strained in the recent past, following the massive violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in August, 2024.

As an insult to the injury, Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, announced plans to begin direct flights to Pakistan - a country deemed India's enemy.

According to the Pakistani media, Bangladesh's envoy to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain, said that direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan will facilitate travel and connectivity between the two countries. While the timeline of the beginning of air services has not been announced yet, Hussain stated that the beginning of flights between the two countries will "enhance cooperation in various sectors, including tourism, education, and trade."

Highlighting the rising trade and diplomatic relations with Pakistan, he also emphasised that the ties would continue to grow stronger in future.

Ties strained after Hasina's fall

What began as a student protest against the previous Sheikh Hasina government later turned into a large scale violence against the Hindu community, with extremists group setting temples, houses on fire and openly threatening the Hindu and other minority community.

As per a report by Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a total of 2,010 incidents of attacks on minorities were reported between August 4 and 20. Among the incidents, homes of 157 families were attacked, looted and vandalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on various occasions, voiced their concerns regarding the minority communities in Bangladesh and urged the Yunus government to work to restore peace in Bangladesh.

Yunus's new strategy?

Experts believe that Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government's focus on strengthening ties with Pakistan lies in the desire of gaining a "friend" in Asia, whom it can rely upon.