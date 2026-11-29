Bangladesh deploys 120 BGB platoons across 7 districts amid arson, bomb blasts and clashes over Sheikh Hasina's planned Dec 16 return. Gopalganj lockdown, markets shut.

Bangladesh has stepped up security across several districts amid growing political unrest over ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return on December 16. Fresh incidents of arson, crude bomb blasts and clashes have been reported across the country, while her hometown Gopalganj has announced market closures and suspended bus services amid fears of further violence.

Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for the 2024 deadly crackdown on student protesters, has said she intends to return to Bangladesh on the anniversary of its 1971 victory over Pakistan.

120 BGB platoons deployed in 7 districts

Authorities have deployed 120 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel across seven districts, according to state-run BSS news agency, cited by PTI. A platoon usually consists of around 30 to 40 personnel. Gopalganj alone has 56 platoons deployed.

The deployment covers Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. The BGB headquarters is also monitoring live footage from drones, body-worn cameras and other surveillance equipment to coordinate operations.

Residents told AFP they were facing security restrictions and political violence because of their association with Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years before fleeing to India on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising.

Mobile banking services have been suspended, direct train services to Dhaka halted and some police stations rendered non-functional, AFP reported.

Gopalganj lockdown, markets shut, buses suspended

The banned Awami League earlier announced a lockdown for November 29 and 30. Torch processions and public announcements were held across Gopalganj on Saturday night in support of the programme, The Daily Star reported.

The Gopalganj Market Committee will keep shops closed for two days, citing fears of violence and looting. Bus services between Dhaka and Gopalganj have also been suspended since Saturday afternoon.

"We have decided to suspend bus services for the next two days over fears of violence. We are concerned that buses could come under attack or be involved in accidents at any time," Milon Sheikh, manager of Star Express in Kotalipara, told The Daily Star on Saturday.

Grameen Bank, founded by former interim leader Muhammad Yunus, said more than 100 of its branches had been targeted in arson attacks this month.

Homes of former Awami League lawmakers torched

In Netrokona, the village home of Awami League central organising secretary and former lawmaker Ahmad Hossain was set on fire on Saturday night following an attack on a Jubo Dal leader, The Daily Star reported.

In Sylhet, the house of former Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib was vandalised and set on fire on Saturday evening, Prothom Alo reported. Habib's relatives alleged that around 150 to 200 people arrived at the house at about 6pm, damaged the drawing room and set fire to the front section.

Crude bombs, arson attacks reported

Authorities have blamed Awami League supporters for recent flash processions, crude bomb blasts and arson attacks. The party's supporters staged at least 72 flash processions and carried out more than 100 Molotov cocktail attacks nationwide in recent weeks, AFP reported.

In Dhaka, crude bombs exploded in Uttara and Kurmitola on Saturday night, The Daily Star reported. Two vehicles were also set on fire in separate incidents in Mohammadpur and Mirpur, Prothom Alo reported. Three parked buses were also torched in Savar and Ashulia late Friday night.

BNP, Jamaat and NCP plan December rallies

Political parties in Bangladesh are preparing rallies and meetings in December amid tensions over Hasina's proposed return, PTI reported, citing local media.

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have said they will remain active on the streets to oppose any attempt to revive the activities of Hasina's Awami League, which has been barred from political activities.

The BNP has called a major rally at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on December 1. The NCP has announced a 39-day programme of rallies until December 31, covering 64 districts. Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a separate 40-day programme of rallies and meetings across the country in December.