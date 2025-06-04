WORLD
Md Touhid Hossain, Advisor for Foreign Affairs to the interim government of Bangladesh, has levelled serious allegations against India.
Md Touhid Hossain, Advisor for Foreign Affairs to the interim government of Bangladesh, has levelled serious allegations against India. He has alleged that New Delhi is sending people back to their countries without any valid process by declaring them 'foreigners'. Hossain has stated that Bangladesh will send a diplomatic letter to India on the issue.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack -- which took place on April 22, 2025 -- India had started probe into illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the country. Post May 7, New Delhi started sending the illegals back to their countries under 'Operation Sindoor'. An investigation is currently underway into the illegal immigrants living in India.
Meanwhile, Touhid Hossain has claimed that India is sending people back to their countries without following a legal process. "We will write a diplomatic letter. We know that this is happening, but we can't stop it", he claimed.
As per a report by Times of India, India handed over Bangladesh a list of illegal immigrants, believed to be Bangladeshi. Speaking about this, Hossain said that Bangladesh accepted some illegal immigrants after investigation, adding that there's a process for consular issues and that Dhaka is following it.
"Regular talks are going on with India", he said. Hossain continued that Bangladesh has not received a reply from India on the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina -- who was ousted from the country following a violent student protest back in August 2024. After this, noble laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as the head of Bangladesh's interim government.
16 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Delhi
On June 2, a joint team of Delhi police and special staff apprehended a total of 16 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Delhi's Shahadra area. The arrested individuals included - four males, five females and seven children. According to the police, they had entered India by illegal means.
