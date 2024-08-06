Twitter
'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has claimed that the country is at risk of ending up like Pakistan.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh
A visual from the protest site in Bangladesh (Image/ANI)
Amid the growing political turmoil in Bangladesh followed by the anti-government protests and the exile of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Tuesday (August 6) claimed that the country is at the risk of ending up like Pakistan and urged the security forces to keep the Constitution 'intact'. 

In a video posted on 'X', Sajeeb Wazed Joy said, "We want to uphold the democracy of Bangladesh. To the Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and our military: I urge you to understand your responsibility to keep our people safe, to keep our country safe, and to protect and uphold our constitution. This means that no unelected government should be allowed to hold power, even for one minute. This is your duty. Our Constitution as well as our Supreme Court clearly states that no unelected government can remain in power, even for a minute. We have campaigned to build this country. We have campaigned to restore democracy in this country."

 

 

He further warned that the country might end up like Pakistan, which saw the political crisis in 2022-23 after the Imran Khan government was ousted from power. 

"If this happens, we risk ending up like Pakistan. All our 15 years of progress could be undone, and Bangladesh may never recover. I do not want that, and neither do you. As long as I am able, I will not allow it", he said. 

Sajeeb Wazed Joy further heaped praise on the former Sheikh Hasina and remarked that it would have been impossible for Bangladesh to come this far without the leadership of the latter. 

"Without Sheikh Hasina, it would have been impossible for Bangladesh to come this far. No one had imagined that Bangladesh would progress like this", he said. 

Joy further termed the anti-government protests 'terrorism' and said, "This is not a movement. When the police officials are being butchered, innocent lives are being taken away, journalists are being killed; it counts as terrorism."

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned from her post under massive pressure from the protestors who have been demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. The quota system aimed to provide for 30% of reservation for the veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh war, which led to the formation of the country. 

Hasina arrived in India sson after tendering he resignation. Several media reports have suggested that she would be flying to London, UK. 

Over 100 people have been killed in the widespread protests across Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Students Against Discrimination, a group of protesting students, has suggested the formation of an interim government led by noble laureate Mohammad Yunus, in order to address the ongoing situation and address the concerns of the people. 

