Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina says she, along with senior colleagues, plans to return home, ready to get killed or hanged

She has been staying in India since August 5, 2024, after her departure from Bangladesh during weeks of lethal anti-government demonstrations linked to Islamist forces. She exited on the recommendation of the army chief for her protection.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who received a death sentence from a tribunal in her country, has announced plans to return from exile in India around December. She stated that she and senior leaders of the now-banned Awami League will come back and surrender to the courts. Despite acknowledging threats to her life, Hasina said she is determined to return.

She has been staying in India since August 5, 2024, after her departure from Bangladesh during weeks of lethal anti-government demonstrations linked to Islamist forces. She exited on the recommendation of the army chief for her protection.

In November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia for her alleged involvement in the crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests. Hasina has rejected the allegations.

Speaking to Reuters, she said she was ready to face arrest or even death, but was determined to return to Bangladesh.

Her comments came at a time when Dhaka is still pushing India to extradite her.

‘ They may arrest me on my return' , says Sheikh Hasina

During a nearly hour-long telephone conversation with Reuters, Hasina revealed that she and senior members of the Awami League intend to return to Bangladesh around December and present themselves before the courts.

"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," the 78-year-old leader said.

"Still, I have to go. My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed," Hasina added.

While she had earlier mentioned returning to Bangladesh to a different news outlet, this is the first time she has announced a timeline and confirmed that other senior party members would surrender as well.

According to Reuters, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who also faces a death sentence, is likely to be part of the group returning.

When Hasina took shelter in India?

Hasina left Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led mass uprising brought an end to her nearly 20 years in power as prime minister across several terms.

Since then, she has been residing in India, where New Delhi granted her refuge — a decision that has put considerable strain on India-Bangladesh relations.

Later, in November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia for the crackdown on anti-government protests. Hasina has denied all allegations of excesses.

Bangladesh has repeatedly urged India to extradite Hasina — first during Muhammad Yunus’ interim administration and now under the BNP government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

In her interview with Reuters, Hasina said she has not spoken to any foreign government about returning.