World

Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina's advisor, former law minister arrested in Dhaka

The duo were arrested while they were attempting to flee by waterway from the Sadarghat area of Dhaka.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's advisor and former law minister were arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday, Dhaka Tribune reported. Former law minister Anisul Huq and Hasina's advisor Salman F Rahman were arrested while they were attempting to flee by waterway from the Sadarghat area of Dhaka.

