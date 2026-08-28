Bangladesh set to buy China's J-10CE jets, PM's aide gives Op Sindoor, Rafale reference

According to Dhaka-based The Business Standard, the Armed Forces Division has pegged the total expenditure at Tk 28,314 crore, based on an exchange rate of Tk 123 per dollar.

In what could be one of its biggest defence purchases in years, Bangladesh is moving ahead with a plan to buy 20 Chinese J-10CE multirole fighter jets for $2.3 billion. According to an aide of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the J-10's claimed performance during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 tilted the decision in favour of the Chinese jets.

The Tarique Rahman government is aiming to modernise the Bangladesh Air Force. Under the proposed deal, each jet would effectively cost around $115 million, much higher than the aircraft's base price of $62.7 million. The extra cost covers training, operational equipment, technical and logistical support, freight, insurance, VAT and construction.

According to Dhaka-based The Business Standard, the Armed Forces Division has pegged the total expenditure at Tk 28,314 crore, based on an exchange rate of Tk 123 per dollar.

Bangladesh confirms J-10CE deal talks

Bangladesh PM's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman confirmed the development on August 25, saying an inter-ministerial committee had drafted an agreement for negotiations on the procurement.

His comments linking Operation Sindoor with the French-origin Rafale jets drew the most attention.

Zahed Ur Rahman said Bangladesh was actively considering the J-10, noting, "It is now established that an Indian Rafale fighter jet was shot down by a Chinese-made J-10 fighter aircraft during the India-Pakistan war." He said, "Rafale is regarded as a modern 4.5-generation fighter," adding that the "J-10CE had performed very well against it."

India rejects Pakistan's rafale claim

Pakistan had claimed that during the May 2025 conflict, its Chinese-origin J-10 aircraft shot down Indian jets, including Rafales. India has rejected Pakistan's claim. Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier termed as inaccurate the claim that three Indian Rafales had been shot down. Indian officials have also disputed Islamabad's account.

In August 2025, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force, said Indian forces had brought down at least five Pakistani fighter jets and one large military aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

The IAF floated a tender in June this year for bridge support for all 36 Rafale fighter jets India had acquired from France. This also contradicts Pakistan's claims.

Why Bangladesh is eyeing China's J-10CE?

China's J-10CE is the export model of the J-10C, a single-engine, single-seat multirole fighter operated by the PLA Air Force. Pakistan is the only confirmed foreign user of the export variant so far, making Bangladesh's proposed deal potentially important for Beijing's fighter export goals.

Dhaka views the purchase as part of efforts to modernise its ageing air force and enhance national air defence. Bangladesh operates a large fleet of Chinese-origin platforms, including F-7 fighters, and China remains its top defence supplier.

The procurement was initiated under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus in 2025. The initial projection was around $60 million per jet, with the Ministry of Finance later granting in-principle approval for a $2.2-billion deal for 20 aircraft. The latest estimate raises the unit price to $62.7 million and the overall package to $2.302 billion.