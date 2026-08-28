FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Know First Indian To win Grand Chess Tour: After trailing 3-9, he makes upset win, this is what he said

Know First Indian To win Grand Chess Tour: After trailing 3-9

'Ab mujhe vida karo': Amaal Mallik retires from singing? He admits taking 'a break for mind, body, soul', leaves netizens worried

'Ab mujhe vida karo': Amaal Mallik retires from singing? His latest post hints

Nepal Flash Flood: Death toll nears 400, overflowing lake raises fresh fears; 290 Indian nationals missing

Nepal Flash Flood: Death toll nears 400, overflowing lake raises fresh fears

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh set to buy China's J-10CE jets, PM's aide gives Op Sindoor, Rafale reference

According to Dhaka-based The Business Standard, the Armed Forces Division has pegged the total expenditure at Tk 28,314 crore, based on an exchange rate of Tk 123 per dollar.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Bangladesh set to buy China's J-10CE jets, PM's aide gives Op Sindoor, Rafale reference
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    In what could be one of its biggest defence purchases in years, Bangladesh is moving ahead with a plan to buy 20 Chinese J-10CE multirole fighter jets for $2.3 billion. According to an aide of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the J-10's claimed performance during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 tilted the decision in favour of the Chinese jets.

    The Tarique Rahman government is aiming to modernise the Bangladesh Air Force. Under the proposed deal, each jet would effectively cost around $115 million, much higher than the aircraft's base price of $62.7 million. The extra cost covers training, operational equipment, technical and logistical support, freight, insurance, VAT and construction.

    According to Dhaka-based The Business Standard, the Armed Forces Division has pegged the total expenditure at Tk 28,314 crore, based on an exchange rate of Tk 123 per dollar.

    Bangladesh confirms J-10CE deal talks

    Bangladesh PM's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman confirmed the development on August 25, saying an inter-ministerial committee had drafted an agreement for negotiations on the procurement.

    His comments linking Operation Sindoor with the French-origin Rafale jets drew the most attention.

    Zahed Ur Rahman said Bangladesh was actively considering the J-10, noting, "It is now established that an Indian Rafale fighter jet was shot down by a Chinese-made J-10 fighter aircraft during the India-Pakistan war." He said, "Rafale is regarded as a modern 4.5-generation fighter," adding that the "J-10CE had performed very well against it."

    India rejects Pakistan's rafale claim

    Pakistan had claimed that during the May 2025 conflict, its Chinese-origin J-10 aircraft shot down Indian jets, including Rafales. India has rejected Pakistan's claim. Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier termed as inaccurate the claim that three Indian Rafales had been shot down. Indian officials have also disputed Islamabad's account.

    In August 2025, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force, said Indian forces had brought down at least five Pakistani fighter jets and one large military aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

    The IAF floated a tender in June this year for bridge support for all 36 Rafale fighter jets India had acquired from France. This also contradicts Pakistan's claims.

    Why Bangladesh is eyeing China's J-10CE?

    China's J-10CE is the export model of the J-10C, a single-engine, single-seat multirole fighter operated by the PLA Air Force. Pakistan is the only confirmed foreign user of the export variant so far, making Bangladesh's proposed deal potentially important for Beijing's fighter export goals.

    Dhaka views the purchase as part of efforts to modernise its ageing air force and enhance national air defence. Bangladesh operates a large fleet of Chinese-origin platforms, including F-7 fighters, and China remains its top defence supplier.

    The procurement was initiated under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus in 2025. The initial projection was around $60 million per jet, with the Ministry of Finance later granting in-principle approval for a $2.2-billion deal for 20 aircraft. The latest estimate raises the unit price to $62.7 million and the overall package to $2.302 billion.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Know First Indian To win Grand Chess Tour: After trailing 3-9, he makes upset win, this is what he said
    Know First Indian To win Grand Chess Tour: After trailing 3-9
    Ankit Baliyan murder: CCTV footage reveals tragic incident of Haryanvi singer being shot dead outside gym
    Ankit Baliyan murder: CCTV footage reveals tragic incident of Haryanvi singer
    Toxic budget and recovery explained: Despite negative reviews, here's how Yash's actioner can become hit, bags another major deal of Rs 235 crore
    Toxic budget and recovery explained: Here's how Yash's film can become hit
    Bangladesh set to buy China's J-10CE jets, PM's aide gives Op Sindoor, Rafale reference
    Bangladesh set to buy China's J-10CE jets, PM's aide gives Op Sindoor, Rafale re
    Nepal death toll climbs to 469, search on for 1498 missing amid second flood warning
    Nepal death toll climbs to 469, search on for 1498 missing people
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
    Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
    From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
    From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
    From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
    From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
    From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
    From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement