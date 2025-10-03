Bangladesh's Yunus makes BIG claim against India over anti-Hindu violence in his country: 'You happen to be my neighbour...'

Gaza Peace Plan: Will Hamas trap Israel in talks without releasing hostages?
WORLD
Muhammad Yunus, chief of Bangladesh's interim government, has dismissed widespread reports of violence against Hindus and other minority communities in the country, calling them "fake". In an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Yunus rejected the allegations that his government had failed to protect the minority communities.
"First of all, these are fake news. You can’t go by those. Fake news," Yunus said in response to a question about demonstrations by Hindus and international criticism, including US President Donald Trump'c comments that violence in Bangladesh was "barbaric".
When Hasan brought up reports of mob attacks, vandalism, and the arrest of a Hindu monk, Yunus made a wild claim about India, alleging, "One of the specialties of India right now is fake news. Okay, barrage of fake news." Yunus went on to claim that there had been no increase in anti-Hindu violence in his country.
"There is a normal kind of relationship that goes on. There’s some conflict sometimes… You happen to be my neighbour. You are a Hindu neighbour, I’m a Muslim neighbour. We have problem with our land demarcation, just like two neighbours. So you said this is Hindu, Muslim. That’s not it," he said.
Yunus claimed that his government remained "very alert" to prevent communal tensions. Asked about his message to Hindus, he added, "My message to them always… don’t go back and say I’m a Hindu, so protect me. Always say, I’m a citizen of this country. I’m entitled to all the protection the state is supposed to give to me."
