Bangladesh's Yunus government issues BIG statement on demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home, says, 'No link to...'

Bangladesh has claimed that, after a thorough examination of historical records, it has established that the dilapidated one-storey house in Bangladesh's Mymensingh, which several reports had identified as Satyajit Ray's ancestral home, has no connection with the legendary filmmaker.

Bangladesh has claimed that, after a thorough examination of historical records, it has established that the dilapidated one-storey house in Bangladesh's Mymensingh, which several reports had identified as Satyajit Ray's ancestral home, has no connection with the legendary filmmaker. The statement comes after India expressed disappointment over the demolition of the structure and offered help to Dhaka to reconstruct it as a museum.

Multiple media outlets carried the report that the house belonged to Ray's grandfather, and well-known Bengali writer Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, expressing concern over its demolition. The reports come against the backdrop of strained ties between the two neighbours in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's escape to New Delhi.

The Bangladesh government, in a detailed post on 'X', said, "A detailed inquiry into archives/records in Bangladesh reconfirms that the building being demolished in Mymensingh district has no historical/familial link to iconic Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray or his ancestors. It was built by a local Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, next to his bungalow house 'Shashi Lodge', for his employees. Upon the abolition of the zamindari system, it came under the control of the government. The government later allocated it to the Bangladesh 'Shishu Academy'. Ever since, the house has been used as the office of the District Shishu Academy. And, the land itself was a non-agricultural government (Khas) land and leased to Shishu Academy on a long-term basis."

"The District Authorities have reviewed the land records related to the house and confirmed that as per the past records the land belongs to the Government and has no association with the Ray family whatsoever. Local senior citizens and respected individuals from various communities also attested that there is no known historical connection between the Ray family and the house and land currently leased to the Shishu Academy. The house is not listed as an archaeological monument, either," the statement added.

It highlighted that the road in front of the house is named after Satyajit Ray's great-grandfather, Harikishore Ray. "The Ray family had a house on Harikishore Ray Road, which they had sold long ago and thus no longer exists. A multi-storied building was constructed there by the new owner," the statement said.

Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government added that the house was risky, dilapidated, and unusable. "Since 2014, the Academy had shifted to a rented property elsewhere in Mymensingh city, and the abandoned house became a den for unlawful activities by local anti-social elements. Hence, an initiative was taken to construct a semi-permanent building at the site in the first half of 2024. Later, following due process, Bangladesh Shishu Academy accorded permission to the District authorities to remove the old, dilapidated building through an auction", it said.