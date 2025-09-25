Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus's BIG statement on strained ties with India: 'We have problems because...'

Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has shed light on why Dhaka's ties with New Delhi have been strained. Let's discuss details.

Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has claimed that Dhaka's ties with New Delhi are strained because "India did not like the August 2024 protests that led to the exile of former premier Sheikh Hasina." He also highlighted that Hasina is currently living in India, which is causing tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

"We have problems with India right now because they did not like what the students have done," he said while speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, according to NDTV. Yunus further said that "India is hosting Hasina, leading to tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka".

The Nobel laureate also cited "fake news propaganda" as the reason behind deteriorating ties between the two countries. "A lot of fake news is coming from India, propaganda that it's an Islamist movement," Muhammad Yunus said, as per NDTV.

Sheikh Hasina's exile

In August last year, Sheikh Hasina's 16-year rule was brought to an demise by a massive protest led by the youth of the country, prompting the then-PM to flee to India. Since then, Hasina has been living in self-exile in India. Moreover, India has not yet responded to Dhaka's request to extradite Hasina, who was compelled to flee to India after the violent protests.

Bilateral ties between the two countries have worsened after an interim government, led by Yunus, was set up. India has, time and again, flagged the atrocities being committed against the minority communities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to curb them.

Yunus, on the other hand, has dismissed the allegations as "exaggerated".