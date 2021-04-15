COVID-19 lockdown: This South-Asian nation imposes 8-day-long strict Coronavirus restrictions

Bangladesh welcomed the Bengali New Year amid stricter COVID restrictions with an eight-day-long imposed in the country from April 14. The lockdown will be in place till April 21, during which all government, non-government offices and shopping malls will remain shut while public transport services, international and domestic flights will remain suspended.

All stores, except those supplying food, will remain closed as well.

The stricter restrictions have also marred the Pohela Boishakh celebrations in the country -- the first day of Bengali New Year.

“We have to remember that the lives of the people come first. If (we) survive, we’ll be able to rearrange everything,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said during a televised address to the nation on the eve of the Bengali New Year on Tuesday.

“There’s no need to be worried; the government is always beside you. I have taken steps for the poor and lower-income people after the second wave hit the country,” she said.

The Bangladesh government had on April 3 announced a week-long countrywide lockdown from April 5 to curb the new wave of Covid-19 infections.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is all set to announce a countrywide week-long lockdown.

"Every office and court will be closed during this lockdown but industries and mills will continue their operation on rotation," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said while confirming the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

Asked why industries and mill will be kept operational during the lockdown period, the state minister replied: "If we close the mills then the workers may have to leave their workstations and head for home."

The South-Asian nation recorded 703,170 cases and 9,987 deaths since March last year.

(With agency inputs)