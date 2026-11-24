Hasina, 79, has been staying in New Delhi in exile ever since she fled Bangladesh during the 2024 uprising. She had recently fixed December 16 for her comeback and asked Dhaka to book her travel on Biman and issue the required documents.

Dhaka has turned down Sheikh Hasina's plan to fly back on Biman Bangladesh Airlines on December 16. According to officials, the ousted prime minister cannot return as a normal passenger and will only be brought back through extradition, in handcuffs, as a "fugitive terrorist".

The government led by Tarique Rahman also brushed aside Hasina's chosen date, saying it had no connection with the situation on the ground. Foreign Affairs State Minister Humayun Kobir repeated the terrorism charges against her and made it clear that she would not be allowed to return on a commercial flight.

“No, she is not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs or through strict surveillance," Kobir said while addressing the media.

Hasina asks Dhaka for Biman flight

Hasina, 79, has been staying in New Delhi in exile ever since she fled Bangladesh during the 2024 uprising. She had recently fixed December 16 for her comeback and asked Dhaka to book her travel on Biman and issue the required documents.

In a sharp attack, Kobir blamed Sheikh Hasina for state-sponsored terrorism during the time her Awami League government was in power.

“People of Bangladesh know only one form of terrorism — the Awami terrorism sponsored by Sheikh Hasina… She is a convicted criminal — a fugitive terrorist," he said.

He dismissed her reported return plans, pointing out that her desires did not line up with the ground reality.

“Out of inner torment, by paying money — hiring — with help, she can get things printed. But reality and desire are two different things; you have to distinguish between them. Reality is that a terrorist will never be allowed to come back other than through extradition," Kobir said.

He also taunted her over her wish to return by flight, saying her expectations were far from what the government intended.

Bangladesh rejects Hasina's Biman flight request

According to reports, Sheikh Hasina had asked Dhaka to organise her journey back on the country's national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and provide her with the necessary documents. After she fled to Delhi in the wake of the uprising that ended her 15 years in power, her passport and other travel documents were cancelled.

The Bangladesh government, however, has ruled out facilitating her return through a regular commercial flight. It insists that the only way she can be brought back is through extradition from India. A minister told Reuters that she would face arrest and imprisonment on return, and that Delhi had not been approached officially for an aircraft.