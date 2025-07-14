Bangladesh: Protests against Muhammad Yunus after Hindu trader was lynched by Muslim mob

The student discontent reverberated in private universities like the BRAC University, NSU, East West University, and government-run Eden College, where they staged the demonstrations.

Protests were held against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government across the universities in Bangladesh after a Hindu trader was beaten to death by a mob of Muslim men in the capital city of Dhaka. Though police arrested five persons for allegedly lynching scrap dealer Lal Chand Sohag in front of the Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka, the irate mob took to the streets. Hundreds of people took to the streets after a video showing the people hitting Sohag with chunks of concrete slabs went viral on social media platforms. The student discontent reverberated in private universities like the BRAC University, NSU, East West University, and government-run Eden College, where they staged the demonstrations. The premier institutes of the Dhaka University and Jagannath University erupted in protests soon.

Violence against Hindus

However, this is not the first incident of its kind. The incidents of attacking the minorities, particularly Hindus, have increased since Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country and Muhammad Yunus was made the chief advisor to the interim government in August 2024. A woman, her son and daughter were beaten to death at central Cumilla’s Muradnagar area allegedly for their alleged involvement in drug dealing.

2,442 incidents of communal violence

According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the minority communities were the victims of 2,442 incidents of communal violence in 330 days from August 4, 2024, when the political unrest reached its peak, which ultimately led to the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina regime. It has been said that the nature of violence against the minorities in Bangladesh included murders, repression of women, including gang rapes, and attacks on places of worship. They were arrested on charges of alleged defamation of religion, minority households and businesses were grabbed, ethnic minority groups were attacked and people of these communities were forced to resign from their posts.

In a statement, the human rights watchdog group Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik said that the wave of mob violence that began across the country after the mass uprising last year has spiraled out of control.