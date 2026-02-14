FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman's first comment on ties with India: 'The interests of...'

Rahman's BNP party has registered a thumping victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election -- the first poll since a youth-led uprising toppled the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in India.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman's first comment on ties with India: 'The interests of...'
Tarique Rahman is set to take oath as the next prime minister of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's prime minister-elect Tarique Rahman on Saturday (February 14) addressed his country's relations with India for the first time since his party won a landmark national election. Rahman, the 60-year-old chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said the interests of the nation and its people will determine his government's foreign policy. The BNP has registered a thumping victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election -- the first poll since a youth-led uprising toppled the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in India.

What did Tarique Rahman say?

Asked about Bangladesh's relations with neighbouring India during a press conference, Rahman said: "The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy." At the presser, Rahman also said: "This victory belongs to Bangladesh. This victory belongs to democracy. This victory belongs to the people who aspire to and have sacrificed for democracy. From today, we are all free, with the true essence of freedom and rights restored." Rahman-led BNP has secured a two-thirds majority, returning to power after nearly two decades. Results for the Bangladesh general election were declared on Friday, with the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies winning 77 seats.

Bangladesh election 2026

After the 2024 uprising, Hasina had fled to India and has since been hiding in Delhi. She was sentenced to death by a tribunal in Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity during the deadly protests that ousted her. Hasina's party, the Awami League, was barred from participating in the election, held on February 12. Tarique Rahman -- referred to as the "dark prince" -- had returned to Dhaka in December after nearly 17 years of self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom. Now, Rahman is set to become Bangladesh's first male PM since 1991.

