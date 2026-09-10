Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to skip India visit for BRICS? Minister says PM was not personally invited

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman may not attend the BRICS summit in Delhi after Dhaka said the invitation was extended to the BIMSTEC Chair instead.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may not attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Delhi after Bangladesh's foreign affairs minister Humaiun Kobir said the prime minister himself was not invited.

According to Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star, Kobir said the invitation was extended to Bangladesh in its capacity as the current chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

“How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our Prime Minister was invited? The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Chair was invited.”

India invites BIMSTEC Chair

India, which is hosting the BRICS summit, has invited Rahman to attend the summit's outreach session as the current chair of BIMSTEC, news agency PTI reported. BIMSTEC is a regional grouping that includes India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

Kobir also said that Bangladesh is working on arranging a bilateral visit by Rahman to India. However, he added that the visit would take place when the “timing is conducive”.

Rahman's earlier India visit postponed

Rahman had earlier been expected to travel to India for a three-day official visit from August 23. However, that visit was postponed.

The postponement came amid ongoing developments in India-Bangladesh relations. The uncertainty over Rahman's participation in the BRICS summit has now added another point of focus to the bilateral ties between the two countries.

What MEA said about Rahman's BRICS attendance

The Ministry of External Affairs has not confirmed Rahman's participation in the summit. On Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi that there was no update to share regarding confirmation from Dhaka about the Bangladeshi prime minister's participation in the BRICS summit.

For now, Rahman's attendance remains uncertain, while Bangladesh has indicated that the invitation is linked to its role as the current BIMSTEC Chair.