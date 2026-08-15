Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman likely to visit India next week, here's how it's important for Delhi-Dhaka ties

The report comes after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to undertake an official visit to India between August 20 and 25, with the precise dates under discussion between authorities in Dhaka and New Delhi, The Daily Star reported, citing sources.

The report comes after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11.

“Both sides have been keen on a bilateral visit, but finalising the schedule was the challenge. After considering various options, senior officials of both countries have nearly zeroed in on dates between August 20 and 25,” a senior diplomatic source in New Delhi told The Daily Star.

Significance of Delhi-Dhaka visit

The proposed visit assumes importance in the context of prevailing diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India concerning deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina had earlier expressed her intent to return to Bangladesh, remarking that while she may be detained or imprisoned, “fear cannot determine her duty.” She stated that her return was aimed at restoring the country’s trajectory of development and secularism, and acknowledged the personal risks involved.

Separately, Dhaka lodged strong objections to Hasina’s address on the second anniversary of her government’s removal. New Delhi responded by distancing itself, clarifying that the event was organised by a “private media entity.”

In his Independence Day address, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi underlined the importance of people-to-people connections between Bangladesh and India.

Speaking at a media event in New Delhi, Sheikh Hasina said that over the past two years she had watched her "beloved Bangladesh" suffer. "This is not the Bangladesh I built, nor the Bangladesh for which 3 million people laid down their lives in 1971," she said.

"We recognise that it is the people-to-people connection, rooted in shared aspiration and mutual goodwill, that remains the true beating heart of this enduring friendship,” he said.

According to Trivedi, the two countries were advancing their ties in key sectors including trade, connectivity, security and healthcare, other sectors.

Sheikh Hasina breaks silence on ouster of her government​

Sheikh Hasina, speaking during a media interaction in New Delhi, said she had seen her "beloved Bangladesh" struggle over the last two years. According to her, the country today does not reflect the Bangladesh she helped build or the one for which 3 million people gave their lives in 1971.

“Let me begin with the truth about July and August 2024. It was not a peaceful student movement. From the beginning, my government tried to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue, legal process, and patience. But behind the language of reform, organised groups were working to turn students demand into violent political instrument,” she said.

While speaking on two years of 2024 violent protest in the country, Sheikh Hasina said, "Muhammad Yunus himself said this was a meticulously designed movement, led by a mastermind. His own words expose the truth. It was not simply a spontaneous student protest. There was no visible or responsible leadership, instructions were given invisibly; it was organised, directed and used to create a path to power outside ballot box..."