Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

‘Justice was denied’: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on her family’s massacre, taking refuge in Delhi’s Pandara Road

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina recounted the horrors of her family’s death in the country and how she fled to India to take refuge almost 50 years ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

‘Justice was denied’: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on her family’s massacre, taking refuge in Delhi’s Pandara Road
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (File photo)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remembered one of the darkest chapters in the history of her country on the eve of her four-day visit to India. While speaking to news agency ANI, the Bangladesh PM talked about the horrific massacre of her family in 1975, and how she fled her country.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina further revealed that she was once a secret resident of Delhi’s posh Pandara Road, where she lived with her children under an assumed identity trying to escape the attention of those who assassinated her father Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

During a tear-jerking television interview with ANI, Hasina Sheikh talked about the assassination of her father nearly five decades ago, when she had gone to Germany to reunite with her nuclear scientist husband.

It was the 30th of July in 1975 and family members had come to the airport to see Hasina and her sister off. It was a happy farewell and Hasina had no inkling that it would turn out to be her last meeting with her parents.

Nearly a fortnight after her emotional farewell to her family, on the morning of August 15, Hasina received news that her father, the legendary statesman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, had been killed. The horrors continued as she further compounded when she received news of the summary execution of more members of her family.

"It was really unbelievable. Unbelievable, that any Bengali could do it. And still, we didn't know how what really happened. Only there was a coup, and then we heard that my father was assassinated. But we didn’t know that all the family members were, you know, they were assassinated," Hasina said, fighting back tears.

As many as 18 members of her family members and relatives were killed in the massacre, which included her 10-year-old brother.

She said, “Mrs Indira Gandhi immediately sent information that she wanted to give us, I mean, security and shelter. So we received, especially from Marshal Tito from Yugoslavia, and Mrs Gandhi. We decided to come back here (Delhi) because we had in our mind that if we go to Delhi, from Delhi we’ll be able to go back to our country. And then we’ll be able to know how many members of the family are still alive.”

Sheikh Hasina and her family were allotted a secret house on Pandara Road with top-level security, and a job for her husband to make ends meet. “On one hand we lost everybody, and on another hand I cannot ask for justice. Justice was denied,” she said.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | UK PM race: After Tory voting ends, know why Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is lagging behind Liz Truss

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.