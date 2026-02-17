FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)

Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father

AnchorBuilding Compliance-Aware AI for Regulated Industries: A Data Infrastructure Leader's View

Will Bill Gates skip AI Summit 2026 amid Epstein link? Gates Foundation clarifies

India-Bangladesh ties set for pragmatic reset under Tarique Rahman's leadership

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet

Bangladesh PM oath-taking ceremony: Tarique Rahman will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon, February 17. Before this, Rahman took the oath at the National Parliament building in the capital, Dhaka, today, along with other elected MPs of his party. 

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bangladesh PM oath-taking ceremony: Tarique Rahman will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon, February 17. Before this, Rahman took the oath at the National Parliament building in the capital, Dhaka, today, along with other elected MPs of his party. 

The winning party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has chosen 25 ministers and 24 state ministers for the cabinet, with Tarique Rahman as the party's Chairman.

The BNP has named 25 MPs to be included in the Tarique Rahman Cabinet, The Daily Star reported. The 25 members were identified as Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khoshru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, Abu Jafar Md Zahid Hossain, Dr Khalilur Rahman (Technocrat), Abdul Awal Mintoo, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad, Mizanur Rahman Minu, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Zahir Uddin Swapon, Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid (Technocrat), Afroza Khanam Rita, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Asadul Habib Dulu, Md Asaduzzaman, Zakaria Taher, Dipen Dewan, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, Sarder Md Sakhawat Hossain, Fakir Mahbub Anam, and Sheikh Rabiul Alam.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement