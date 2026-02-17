Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan
Bangladesh PM oath-taking ceremony: Tarique Rahman will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon, February 17. Before this, Rahman took the oath at the National Parliament building in the capital, Dhaka, today, along with other elected MPs of his party.
The winning party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has chosen 25 ministers and 24 state ministers for the cabinet, with Tarique Rahman as the party's Chairman.
The BNP has named 25 MPs to be included in the Tarique Rahman Cabinet, The Daily Star reported. The 25 members were identified as Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khoshru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, Abu Jafar Md Zahid Hossain, Dr Khalilur Rahman (Technocrat), Abdul Awal Mintoo, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad, Mizanur Rahman Minu, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Zahir Uddin Swapon, Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid (Technocrat), Afroza Khanam Rita, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Asadul Habib Dulu, Md Asaduzzaman, Zakaria Taher, Dipen Dewan, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, Sarder Md Sakhawat Hossain, Fakir Mahbub Anam, and Sheikh Rabiul Alam.