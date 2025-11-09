Bangladesh: Multiple bomb attacks against Catholic churches, schools, colleges leave minorities 'anxious'

As violence against the minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh continues to surface, another instance of attack against a minority community in the country has come to light. Let's discuss details.

As violence against the minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh continues to surface, another instance of attack against a minority community in the country has come to light. The Christian community in the country are shaken after three crude bomb attacks on two Catholic churches and a school were reported over the past few weeks, AFP reported. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

According to the report, although no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the police confirmed that the incidents were "certainly" carried out to spread terror. The first attack occurred on October 8, with a crude bomb being hurled at Dhaka's oldest church, the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, established in the 17th centuary.

Another attack took place on November 7, with attackers targeting two more Catholic locations, including St Mary's Cathedral and St Joseph's School and College.

Here's what the police said

Dhaka police spokesman Muhammad Talebur Rahman told news agency AFP that the police are trying to determine whether the incidents are connected or isolated. "They are certainly aimed at terrifying people", he said, adding that attackers targeting the cathedral arrived on a motorbike, and "threw a crude bomb inside the school campus and fled".

Speaking to AFP, a churchgoer narrated how there has erupted an "eerie feeling" within the community. "Anxiety grips many of us while going to church,” the 25-year-old said, on the condition of anonymity.