FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia

Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

Delhi air pollution: Protests at India gate, thousands gathered with masks, placards 'saans to lene do', several detained, WATCH

Bangladesh: Multiple bomb attacks against Catholic churches, schools, colleges leave minorities 'anxious'

IPL 2026: As Sanju Samson deal advances, RR prepare to re-sign their 2008 title-winning star after 16 years

Inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam', man kills wife, files missing complaint, and then..., what happened next will SHOCK you!

Govinda’s wife Sunita makes shocking statement, calls him a good son but ‘not a good husband’: ‘Spends more time with heroines’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma c

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh: Multiple bomb attacks against Catholic churches, schools, colleges leave minorities 'anxious'

As violence against the minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh continues to surface, another instance of attack against a minority community in the country has come to light. Let's discuss details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 07:39 PM IST

Bangladesh: Multiple bomb attacks against Catholic churches, schools, colleges leave minorities 'anxious'
File image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As violence against the minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh continues to surface, another instance of attack against a minority community in the country has come to light. The Christian community in the country are shaken after three crude bomb attacks on two Catholic churches and a school were reported over the past few weeks, AFP reported. However, no injuries have been reported so far. 

According to the report, although no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the police confirmed that the incidents were "certainly" carried out to spread terror. The first attack occurred on October 8, with a crude bomb being hurled at Dhaka's oldest church, the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, established in the 17th centuary. 

Another attack took place on November 7, with attackers targeting two more Catholic locations, including St Mary's Cathedral and St Joseph's School and College. 

Here's what the police said 

Dhaka police spokesman Muhammad Talebur Rahman told news agency AFP that the police are trying to determine whether the incidents are connected or isolated. "They are certainly aimed at terrifying people", he said, adding that attackers targeting the cathedral arrived on a motorbike, and "threw a crude bomb inside the school campus and fled".

Speaking to AFP, a churchgoer narrated how there has erupted an "eerie feeling" within the community. "Anxiety grips many of us while going to church,” the 25-year-old said, on the condition of anonymity. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match
Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane
Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...
Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma c
Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted
Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs
Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'
Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daug
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE