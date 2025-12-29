Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy-linked cases in 6 months, says rights group

IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?
WORLD
After the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das, mobs torched at least 5 Hindu homes in Pirojpur’s Dumritala village. Victims escaped by cutting tin and bamboo walls. Police arrested 5 suspects.
The attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have not ceased even after the merciless mob lynching of garment factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in the Mymensingh district. In what may be called a targeted attack, at least five houses of Hindu families were set on fire by mobs in the Dumritala village of the Pirojpur district. If media reports are to be believed, the miscreants allegedly stuffed cloth into one of the rooms and set it ablaze; the fire spread rapidly through the house and soon engulfed other houses in the vicinity as well. The local authorities have not given the exact cause of the fire.
The victims' family members told the local media that they were initially trapped inside, as the doors had been locked from the outside when they woke up to fire in the early hours. However, they somehow cut through the tin sheets and bamboo fencing and escaped the fire. But their houses and belongings were completely charred to ashes, and their pets were killed.
Mohammad Manzur Ahmed Siddiqui, Superintendent of Police, Pirojpur, reached the site of the incident and assured the complainants that the police would promptly investigate the case. The police have arrested five suspects.
Instead of accepting the ground realities and assuring the safety and security of the minorities of the country, the Bangladesh interim government has rejected India's concern as an "exaggerated narrative." In a statement, it said, "The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated, or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh's longstanding tradition of communal harmony."
Earlier, India condemned the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18.
However, these are not isolated incidents; rather, these incidents show a trending pattern of attack on minorities, particularly Hindus. According to the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM), at least 71 incidents related to blasphemy allegations against Hindu minorities were reported in Bangladesh from June to December this year. In its report, the human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) said that 220 people were attacked and killed by mobs across Bangladesh between August 2024 and September 2025.