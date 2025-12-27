FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Bangladesh: Massive explosion near Madrasa in Dhaka, explosives, bomb making materials found from premises, 4 injured

A massive explosion rocked a Madrasa at Bangladesh’s Dhaka at South Keraniganj on Friday afternoon at the Ummal Qura International Madrasa in the Hasnabad area.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Bangladesh: Massive explosion near Madrasa in Dhaka, explosives, bomb making materials found from premises, 4 injured
A massive explosion rocked a Madrasa at Bangladesh’s Dhaka at South Keraniganj on Friday afternoon at the Ummal Qura International Madrasa in the Hasnabad area. At least four people, including two chidren were injured. The injured are identified as four family members the madrasa director Sheikh Ala Amin, his wife Asiya Begum, and their sons Umayet and Abdullah.

The explosion led to collapse of the walls of two rooms in the Madrasa, with locals hearing a thunderous roar and smoke coming out. The madrasa has around 50 students; however, there were no students present at the time of blast on Friday due to the weekly holiday, the reports stated. 

What was the cause of explosion?

The police has said that the explosives and materials used for making bombs were recovered from the Madrasa premises, as per reports. Police said the cause of the explosion has been under investigation."We are still investigating how the blast occurred," he said.

The building was rented by a man named Mufti Harun for past three years. He was running the madrasa and later gave its management to his brother-in-law, Al Amin, who was injured. Al Amin’s wife Asiya Begum also remains in custody for questioning.

After explosive materials were discovered from the Madrasa premises, property's owner, Parveen Begum, said that she had no knowledge of any illegal activity in madrasa.

 

