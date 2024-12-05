Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus said that the entire world must know that Bangladesh remains united and all that it has achieved recently was gained through joint efforts, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus said that the entire world must know that Bangladesh remains united and all that it has achieved recently was gained through joint efforts, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Dhaka Tribune reported that Yunus sought suggestions from all political parties so that Bangladesh could proceed towards the right path without any errors.

In his opening remarks at a discussion with political parties at Foreign Service Academy, Yunus said that an imaginary story is being spread about Bangladesh which is not limited to a single country but also to other big countries. He stressed that it is important to prove the perception wrong through joint efforts and establishing the truth.

He said that many people do not apparently like 'new Bangladesh', Dhaka Tribune reported, adding that the government is open for foreigners to come and see the situation on the ground.

Yunus stressed the need for unity for the sake of the nation's interest, noting that they (who are campaigning against Bangladesh) are very powerful in terms of resources and arrangements.

Briefing the press after the meeting, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the key message of the meeting is that they will remain united for the sake of the country's interest, sovereignty and existence.

"We will never deviate from this," he said.

Nazrul said there is no reason to think of Bangladesh as "powerless, weak and submissive" and Bangladesh will remain united against any propaganda.

"We will uphold our unity," he said, adding that the entire nation remained united against "India's propaganda".

Advisers Adilur Rahman Khan, Mahfuj Alam, and representatives from various political parties including BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami took part in the talks at the Foreign Service Academy.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moyeen Khan, Syed Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, and AZM Zahid Hossain were among the BNP leaders. Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, Ganosamhati Zonayed Saki, Nagorik Oikya's Mahmudur Rahman Manna, and Gono Odhikar Parishad's Nurul Haque Nur and Rashed Khan also joined the meeting.

The statement came after Bangladesh drew major backlash from several world leaders following the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. US Congressman Brad Sherman issued a statement on Tuesday calling on Bangladesh's interim government to protect its Hindu minority and address the ongoing protests by Hindus and minority communities over recent attacks and harassment.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.