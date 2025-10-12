Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bangladesh's Yunus issues BIG statement on anti-Hindu violence in country: 'One of India's specialty...'

The 85-year-old Nobel Prize laureate was speaking in an interview with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan of the media platform Zeteo. Violence against Hindus has remained a key sticking point between the two neighbouring countries over the past one year. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

Bangladesh's Yunus issues BIG statement on anti-Hindu violence in country: 'One of India's specialty...'
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus.
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus has rejected that there is widespread violence against Hindus in his country. He termed reports of such violence as "fake news" peddled by India. The 85-year-old Nobel Prize laureate was speaking in an interview with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan of media platform Zeteo. Violence against Hindus has remained a key sticking point between the two neighbouring countries, particularly since Yunus took charge after a students-led agitation ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

What did Yunus say on anti-Hindu violence?

Asked about massive protests by Hindus in Bangladesh and attacks on the community, Yunus said it was all "fake news." He stated: "You can't go by those fake news," adding: "One of the specialty of India right now is fake news, a barrage of fake news." The interim leader explained his point by saying there could be some conflicts over land or other local issues, suggesting such incidents should not be presented from a communal angle. He went on to stress that his government was "very alert" on the issue "because this is the one thing that India is always pushing."

What is happening in Bangladesh?

Since Hasina's ouster late last year, reports of violence against Hindus in Muslim-majority Bangladesh have grabbed headlines around the world. In November, some 30,000 Hindus marched through the streets of capital city Dhaka, demanding protection against attacks and harassment. In the interview with Hasan, Yunus urged Hindus in his country to see themselves as Bangladeshi citizens, not just as belonging to a religion. According to Bangladesh's latest census, there are over 13 million (1.3 crore) Hindus in the country -- making up close to 8 precent of the total population.

