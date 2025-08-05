Muhammad Yunus announces Bangladesh elections, says country will hold polls in...

These would be the first polls in the country after a mass student-led uprising overthrew the previous government of Sheikh Hasina. Yunus had reportedly suggested elections be held in April 2026, but major political parties sought an earlier vote. Read on for more details.

Bangladesh is set to hold elections in February next year, the country's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said in a statement on Tuesday. These would be the first polls in the nation after a mass uprising spearheaded by students overthrew the previous government of Sheikh Hasina. "On behalf of the interim government, I will write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting that the election be arranged before Ramadan in February 2026," Yunus said in a broadcast on the one-year anniversary of Hasina's ouster. Yunus, a caretaker leader, added he will leave the position after the vote.

What did Muhammad Yunus say?

Yunus, 85, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, further said in his televised address: "We will step into the final and most important phase after delivering this speech to you, and that is the transfer of power to an elected government." He added, "I urge you all to pray for us so that we can hold a fair and smooth election, enabling all citizens to move forward successfully in building a 'New Bangladesh'. On behalf of the government, we will extend all necessary support to ensure that the election is free, peaceful and celebratory in spirit."

Why was Sheikh Hasina's govt overthrown?

Yunus had reportedly suggested elections be held in April, but major political parties -- including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia -- sought a February vote. The key announcement comes after Hasina was ousted amid nationwide student-led anti-government protests, bringing an end to her 15 years in power. Hasina, who had fled to India, now faces trial for crimes against humanity over the hundreds of deaths during the movement.