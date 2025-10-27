FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Bangladesh interim chief Muhammad Yunus gifts Pakistan controversial map depicting India's Assam and other northeastern states as...

Recently, Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairperson, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, visited Dhaka over the weekend and met Yunus. Following their meeting, Yunus tweeted images with the Pakistani General.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 02:17 PM IST

Bangladesh interim chief Muhammad Yunus gifts Pakistan controversial map depicting India's Assam and other northeastern states as...
In another diplomatic controversy, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus presented a Pakistani general with a controversial map showing India's northeastern states, including Assam, as part of Bangladesh. The development comes as Pakistan and Bangladesh strengthen ties, despite their historically strained relationship since the 1971 Liberation War. The map, featured in a book titled "Art of Triumph," aligns with radical calls for a "Greater Bangladesh" and has drawn sharp reactions in India. 

Yunus gifts a controversial map to Pakistan

Recently, Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairperson, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, visited Dhaka over the weekend and met Yunus. Following their meeting, Yunus tweeted images with the Pakistani General. That's when an image of Yunus gifting a book, titled 'Art of Triumph', whose cover carried the distorted map of Bangladesh, to Mirza showed up, which triggered outrage. As soon as the tweet surfaced, the interim Bangladesh chief faced backlash on social media for treading uninvited into India's sovereign domain. So far, India's Ministry of External Affairs has not reacted to the controversy. 

In the past, Yunus has repeatedly referenced India's 'landlocked' northeastern states, sparking controversy. During his China visit, he claimed Bangladesh is the "only guardian of the ocean" for the region, encouraging China to expand its influence and economy. Yunus stated India's seven northeastern states are landlocked, with no ocean access, and suggested China could use Bangladesh to bolster its economy. 

Yunus and Pakistan General Meeting

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing detailed the Yunus and Pakistan General meeting. "They discussed a wide range of issues concerning Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, including the growing importance of bilateral trade, investment, and defence cooperation," the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Sunday. "Emphasising the shared historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries, General Mirza expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors. He noted the vast potential for expanding trade, connectivity, and investment between Bangladesh and Pakistan," it added, according to ANI. 


 

