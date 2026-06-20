FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'We all enjoying this new Bobby Deol': Alia Bhatt makes big statement on Alpha co-star, calls him 'gentle giant'

'We all enjoying this new Bobby Deol': Alia Bhatt praises Alpha co-star

Who is Vivek Aggarwal, first Indian to get big post at global money-laundering watchdog FATF

Who is Vivek Aggarwal, first Indian elected as FATF Vice President

Who is Haiti's all-time leading scorer? This World Cup star has a surprising India connection

Who is Haiti's all-time leading scorer? This World Cup star has a surprising Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh: Hindus protest after alleged desecration of tallest Lord Ram idol; pressure mounts on Tarique Rahman govt for action

Thousands of Hindus protested in Dhaka over the alleged desecration of a Lord Ram image and the suspension of an 81-foot Ram statue project in Gaibandha. Protesters demanded arrests, while the controversy reignited debate over minority rights and religious freedom in Bangladesh.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Bangladesh: Hindus protest after alleged desecration of tallest Lord Ram idol; pressure mounts on Tarique Rahman govt for action
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Thousands of Hindus gathered in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Friday to protest the alleged desecration of an image of Lord Ram and demand the arrest of those responsible.

Carrying torches and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' demonstrators marched through key areas of the city, including Shahbagh and the National Press Club. The protests were organised by the Hindu Mahajot and drew participation from several Hindu organisations and student groups.

The demonstrations come amid growing controversy over the suspension of an ambitious religious project in northern Bangladesh, an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram that was being constructed in Gaibandha district.

Protesters accused authorities of failing to take action against those allegedly involved in disrespecting a picture of Lord Ram during a demonstration earlier this month.

Hindu groups demand swift action

Leaders of the protest movement expressed frustration over the lack of arrests despite reports that a police case has already been filed.

The Hindu community has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding that those who are responsible be identified and arrested. Protesters warned that bigger protests could follow if no action is taken.

Organisers also announced plans to submit a memorandum to the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Meanwhile, the National Committee for Puja Celebrations has announced a nationwide protest programme, indicating that the issue is likely to remain in the spotlight in the coming days.

Why was the Lord Ram Statue Project put on hold?

At the centre of this whole controversy is the construction of a temple complex in Palashbari, where an 81-foot statue of Lord Ram was being built. The project, estimated to cost around 22 crore Bangladeshi taka, also included statues of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva in the plan.

According to the Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple committee, nearly 80 percent of the construction work had already been completed before the project was put on hold.

Temple officials claim they received threats from groups opposed to the project. Concerns over safety and public order reportedly caused the committee to suspend construction.

"We have suspended the work because of security concerns," committee representatives said, adding that the decision was taken to avoid tensions and maintain communal harmony.

Minority rights debate returns to the spotlight

The recent incidents have once again drawn attention to the situation of religious minorities in Bangladesh, where Hindus roughly make up 8 percent of the population.

Although the government has repeatedly stated that citizens are free to practice their religion, minority groups have continued to voice concerns about incidents of communal violence and discrimination.

The latest protests have once again rekindled the discussions about religious freedom, protection of minority communities and responsibilities of authorities in maintaining social harmony in the country.

Growing concerns over communal tensions

The controversy comes against a backdrop of wider concerns about communal relations in Bangladesh following the political changes of 2024.

Several minority rights organisations, including the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, have reported a rise in attacks targeting religious minorities in recent times. These reports include allegations of attacks on homes, businesses and places of worship.

International human rights organisations have also urged authorities to strengthen protections for minority communities and ensure accountability in cases of communal violence.

The government, meanwhile, has maintained that it remains committed to safeguarding the rights of all citizens regardless of faith and has pledged action against those found responsible for acts of violence.

Calls for peaceful resolution

As demonstrations continue, many within Bangladesh's Hindu community are calling not only for justice in the alleged desecration case but also for stronger protections for religious minorities.

Community leaders say the issue goes beyond a single incident and reflects broader concerns about religious freedom and equal rights.

For now, all eyes remain on the government's response as protesters await action on their demands and the future of the Lord Ram statue project remains uncertain

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh: Hindus protest after alleged desecration of tallest Lord Ram idol; pressure mounts on Tarique Rahman govt for action
Bangladesh: Hindus protest after alleged desecration of tallest Lord Ram idol
'We all enjoying this new Bobby Deol': Alia Bhatt makes big statement on Alpha co-star, calls him 'gentle giant'
'We all enjoying this new Bobby Deol': Alia Bhatt praises Alpha co-star
Who is Vivek Aggarwal, first Indian to get big post at global money-laundering watchdog FATF
Who is Vivek Aggarwal, first Indian elected as FATF Vice President
Who is Haiti's all-time leading scorer? This World Cup star has a surprising India connection
Who is Haiti's all-time leading scorer? This World Cup star has a surprising Ind
NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA conducts nationwide mock drills as security tightened ahead of June 21 test
NTA conducts nationwide mock drills as security tightened ahead of June 21 test
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement