Bangladesh: Hindus protest after alleged desecration of tallest Lord Ram idol; pressure mounts on Tarique Rahman govt for action

Thousands of Hindus protested in Dhaka over the alleged desecration of a Lord Ram image and the suspension of an 81-foot Ram statue project in Gaibandha. Protesters demanded arrests, while the controversy reignited debate over minority rights and religious freedom in Bangladesh.

Thousands of Hindus gathered in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Friday to protest the alleged desecration of an image of Lord Ram and demand the arrest of those responsible.

Carrying torches and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' demonstrators marched through key areas of the city, including Shahbagh and the National Press Club. The protests were organised by the Hindu Mahajot and drew participation from several Hindu organisations and student groups.

The demonstrations come amid growing controversy over the suspension of an ambitious religious project in northern Bangladesh, an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram that was being constructed in Gaibandha district.

Protesters accused authorities of failing to take action against those allegedly involved in disrespecting a picture of Lord Ram during a demonstration earlier this month.

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Hindu minorities are protesting in all over Bangladesh against the insult of Prabhu Sri Ram by the Islamists. pic.twitter.com/31k7WfqpIA — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) June 19, 2026

Hindu groups demand swift action

Leaders of the protest movement expressed frustration over the lack of arrests despite reports that a police case has already been filed.

The Hindu community has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding that those who are responsible be identified and arrested. Protesters warned that bigger protests could follow if no action is taken.

Organisers also announced plans to submit a memorandum to the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Meanwhile, the National Committee for Puja Celebrations has announced a nationwide protest programme, indicating that the issue is likely to remain in the spotlight in the coming days.

Why was the Lord Ram Statue Project put on hold?

At the centre of this whole controversy is the construction of a temple complex in Palashbari, where an 81-foot statue of Lord Ram was being built. The project, estimated to cost around 22 crore Bangladeshi taka, also included statues of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva in the plan.

According to the Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple committee, nearly 80 percent of the construction work had already been completed before the project was put on hold.

Temple officials claim they received threats from groups opposed to the project. Concerns over safety and public order reportedly caused the committee to suspend construction.

"We have suspended the work because of security concerns," committee representatives said, adding that the decision was taken to avoid tensions and maintain communal harmony.

Minority rights debate returns to the spotlight

The recent incidents have once again drawn attention to the situation of religious minorities in Bangladesh, where Hindus roughly make up 8 percent of the population.

Although the government has repeatedly stated that citizens are free to practice their religion, minority groups have continued to voice concerns about incidents of communal violence and discrimination.

The latest protests have once again rekindled the discussions about religious freedom, protection of minority communities and responsibilities of authorities in maintaining social harmony in the country.

Growing concerns over communal tensions

The controversy comes against a backdrop of wider concerns about communal relations in Bangladesh following the political changes of 2024.

Several minority rights organisations, including the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, have reported a rise in attacks targeting religious minorities in recent times. These reports include allegations of attacks on homes, businesses and places of worship.

International human rights organisations have also urged authorities to strengthen protections for minority communities and ensure accountability in cases of communal violence.

The government, meanwhile, has maintained that it remains committed to safeguarding the rights of all citizens regardless of faith and has pledged action against those found responsible for acts of violence.

Calls for peaceful resolution

As demonstrations continue, many within Bangladesh's Hindu community are calling not only for justice in the alleged desecration case but also for stronger protections for religious minorities.

Community leaders say the issue goes beyond a single incident and reflects broader concerns about religious freedom and equal rights.

For now, all eyes remain on the government's response as protesters await action on their demands and the future of the Lord Ram statue project remains uncertain