Bangladesh Hindu mob lynching: Why was Amrit Mondal beaten to death in Rajbari, days after Dipu Chandra was burnt alive?

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, a 29-year-old Hindu man, Amrit Mondal (also known as Samrat), was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh's Rajbari district. The attack, which took place in the Hosendanga village of Pangsha upazila, has raised serious concerns over the rising violence and unrest in the region.

Alleged Extortion Attempt Leads to Lynching

The incident occurred around 11:00 PM when Mondal, along with a group of associates, allegedly attempted to extort money from a local villager, Shahidul Islam. Reports suggest Mondal and his gang barged into Shahidul's house, demanding money at gunpoint. When Shahidul's family raised an alarm, neighbours quickly gathered at the scene, apprehending Mondal while his associates managed to flee. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Mondal was declared dead on arrival by medical staff.

Amrit Mondal's Criminal Background

Amrit Mondal was no stranger to the authorities. According to local police and residents, Mondal was a well-known criminal in the area and had a history of criminal activities. He was reportedly the leader of a gang that locals described as a 'terror outfit,' responsible for extortion and intimidation. Mondal had several pending cases against him at the Pangsha Police Station, including one involving murder. His criminal record and gang affiliations suggest a history of violent behaviour, leading many to believe that this mob justice was tied to his illegal activities.

Investigations and Arrests

Following the lynching, authorities arrested one of Mondal’s associates, Mohammad Selim, who was found in possession of firearms. The police have also recovered weapons from the site of the confrontation. Investigations into Mondal’s death and the role of his associates are ongoing. The authorities have promised swift action to ensure justice and prevent further unrest.

Widening Wave of Violence in Bangladesh

The lynching of Mondal is part of a broader pattern of mob violence that has been escalating in Bangladesh. Just days earlier, another man, 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was killed similarly, with his body tied to a tree and set on fire by a mob. In Dhaka, a young man was killed in a crude bomb attack while sitting at a roadside tea stall. The unrest reached a peak with the murder of student leader Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the 2024 student protests, fueling anger and further violence in the region.

Government’s Call for Calm

In response to the rising violence, interim government chief Muhammad Yunus has called for calm and ordered swift action against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands. Authorities have arrested at least 10 individuals in connection with the killing of Osman Hadi, and investigations into Mondal’s lynching and other recent incidents are continuing.

The increasing incidents of mob justice and vigilante killings highlight the growing challenges of law enforcement and public safety in Bangladesh, urging the government to address the underlying issues fueling such violence.