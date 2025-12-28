FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics

Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here

Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite club during New Zealand ODIs

Bangladesh Hindu Mob Lynching: US lawmaker condemns ‘horrific’ killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chnadra Das over blasphemy allegations, says, ‘act of hatred…’

Is Muhammad Yunus-led interim government unconstitutional? What Bangladesh’s charter, court rulings say

MCG curator finally breaks silence after AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test ends in just 2 days

Not Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, this Indian origin woman tops richest list of Indian professionals, with a net worth of Rs..., know her journey

VVS Laxman to REPLACE Gautam Gambhir as India's Test coach? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence says, 'factually incorrect...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show

Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims

Did Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? BSF responds to claims

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bangladesh Hindu Mob Lynching: US lawmaker condemns ‘horrific’ killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chnadra Das over blasphemy allegations, says, ‘act of hatred…’

Amid the ongoing violence on hindu minorities in Bangladesh, US Congressman Ro Khanna has condemned the horrific mob lynching of a Hindu factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh on the allegations of blasphemy.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

Bangladesh Hindu Mob Lynching: US lawmaker condemns ‘horrific’ killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chnadra Das over blasphemy allegations, says, ‘act of hatred…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the ongoing violence on hindu minorities in Bangladesh, US Congressman Ro Khanna has condemned the horrific mob lynching of a Hindu factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh on the allegations of blasphemy.  He urged the need for strong response against the “act of hatred and bigotry".

In a post on X on Saturday, Khanna, a member of the Us House of Representatives from California, said, “The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh is horrific and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry.”

Mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh 

A Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, 27, who was a worker in a garment factory, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, was killed in mob lynching and his body was hanged and set on fire over alleged blasphemy on December 18. 

Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.

The victim's brother, Apu Chandra Das, also filed a case at Bhaluka Police Station, naming 140 to 150 unidentified individuals as accused. At least 12 people have been arrested in relation to the mob lynching. In another case, violent crowd set homes of Hindus on fire, while they were trapped inside, as per reports.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show
Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims
Did Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? BSF responds to claims
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on
Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here
Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here
Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite club during New Zealand ODIs
Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement