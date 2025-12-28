Bangladesh Hindu Mob Lynching: US lawmaker condemns ‘horrific’ killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chnadra Das over blasphemy allegations, says, ‘act of hatred…’

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics
WORLD
Amid the ongoing violence on hindu minorities in Bangladesh, US Congressman Ro Khanna has condemned the horrific mob lynching of a Hindu factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh on the allegations of blasphemy. He urged the need for strong response against the “act of hatred and bigotry".
In a post on X on Saturday, Khanna, a member of the Us House of Representatives from California, said, “The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh is horrific and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry.”
A Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, 27, who was a worker in a garment factory, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, was killed in mob lynching and his body was hanged and set on fire over alleged blasphemy on December 18.
Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.
The victim's brother, Apu Chandra Das, also filed a case at Bhaluka Police Station, naming 140 to 150 unidentified individuals as accused. At least 12 people have been arrested in relation to the mob lynching. In another case, violent crowd set homes of Hindus on fire, while they were trapped inside, as per reports.