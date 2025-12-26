Bangladesh Hindu mob lynching: Ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina makes BIG allegations on Muhammad Yunus government, says, 'Horrific precedents..., dark times...'

Chain of incidents, from mob lynching of Hindu to homes of Hindus set on fire, the atrocities against Hindu minorities has been on a rise ahead of Bangladesh's general elections. Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina has made strong allegations on Muhammad Yunus led government.

The general election of Bangladesh is scheduled for February and will be first elections since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina. Ex-PM and leader of Awami League Sheikh Hasina, 78, in her allegation said that Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has seized power illegally, is setting horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death.

She said, 'In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents, such as burning religious minorities to death.'

She added, 'I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer.'

She reminded the people of Bangladesh that the country has always been a “shining example of communal harmony”. “The father of the nation dreamed of a non-communal Bangladesh. Bangladesh Awami League has ensured the smooth living of people of all religions to realise that dream,” she said.

She also accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths. She ended her message with, 'May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever.'