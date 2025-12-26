Bangladesh Hindu mob lynching: Ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina makes BIG allegations on Muhammad Yunus government, says, 'Horrific precedents..., dark times...'
CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at cmat.nta.nic.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here
Asia's longest tunnel is being built in THIS country, not in China, Japan or Korea, it is in..., to get completed by...
Katrina Kaif drops first Instagram post after becoming mother, poses with Vicky Kaushal, brother Sebastian, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal for...
Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 350-mark in Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri; Check area-wise pollution levels
Ranveer Singh quit Don 3 after Dhurandhar's success? Insider reveals REAL reason, similar to Deepika Padukone- Kalki 2 fiasco: 'Farhan Akhtar was only one who...'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares BIG update on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'It is important if we succeed...'
Jamie Lever needs 'rest and reset', takes break from social media after facing huge backlash for Tanya Mittal's mimicry: 'I've lost...'
Who was Shivank Avasthi? 20-year-old Indian student shot dead in shooting in Canada’s Toronto, Consulate General says, ‘Deep Anguish…’
Bank Holiday on December 26: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
WORLD
Chain of incidents, from mob lynching of Hindu to homes of Hindus set on fire, the atrocities against Hindu minorities has been on a rise ahead of Bangladesh's general elections. Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina has made strong allegations on Muhammad Yunus led government.
Bangladesh has been gripped with violence and chaos as an aftermath of killing of radical student leader Osman Hadi. His supporters and radical Islamist population of Bangladesh is attacking the Hindu minorities in the nation. Chain of incidents, from mob lynching of Hindu to homes of Hindus set on fire, the atrocities against Hindu minorities has been on a rise ahead of Bangladesh's general elections. Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina has made strong allegations on Muhammad Yunus led government of perpetrating violence against non-Muslims
The general election of Bangladesh is scheduled for February and will be first elections since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina. Ex-PM and leader of Awami League Sheikh Hasina, 78, in her allegation said that Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has seized power illegally, is setting horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death.
She said, 'In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents, such as burning religious minorities to death.'
She added, 'I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer.'
She reminded the people of Bangladesh that the country has always been a “shining example of communal harmony”. “The father of the nation dreamed of a non-communal Bangladesh. Bangladesh Awami League has ensured the smooth living of people of all religions to realise that dream,” she said.
She also accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths. She ended her message with, 'May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever.'