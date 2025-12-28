FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bangladesh issues BIG statement after India raises violence against minorities: 'Systematic attempts to...'

The response came after India raised concerns following reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. "Our attention has been drawn to the recent comments made by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India regarding the situation of the minority communities in Bangladesh."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Bangladesh issues BIG statement after India raises violence against minorities: 'Systematic attempts to...'
PM Modi with Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus.
Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs has downplayed India's concerns over attacks on minority communities in the neighbouring country, claiming that statements from New Delhi did not reflect the ground reality. The response came on Sunday, after India raised concerns following reports of violence against members of minorities in Bangladesh. "Our attention has been drawn to the recent comments made by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India regarding the situation of the minority communities in Bangladesh. His comments do not reflect the facts. The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated, or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh's longstanding tradition of communal harmony," the Bangladeshi ministry said.

In the statement, Bangladesh further alleged that criminal incidents were being portrayed by India as targeted persecution of minorities. "With much regret, we note that there are systematic attempts to portray the isolated incidents of criminal acts as systemic persecution of the Hindus and maliciously used to propagate anti-Bangladesh sentiments in different parts of India. We observe a selective and unfair bias in certain quarters, where isolated incidents are amplified, misrepresented and propagated to incite common Indians against Bangladesh, its diplomatic missions and other establishments in India," the foreign affairs ministry said.

Referring to a recent lynching incident cited by India, Bangladesh stated the individual involved was a criminal and that the incident was not related to minority persecution. "One of the individuals cited by the MEA spokesperson was a listed criminal whose unfortunate death happened when he was committing extortion with his Muslim accomplice, who was later arrested. To portray this criminal act in the lens of minority treatment is not factual but misleading. Bangladesh calls upon different quarters in India to refrain from spreading misleading narratives that undermines the spirit of good-neighborly relations and mutual trust (sic)," the statement said. Bangladesh is witnessing widespread protests and violence in the aftermath of the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, just months ahead of parliamentary elections.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

